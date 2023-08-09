6 Fall 2023 Fashion Trends to Keep on Your Radar for Fresh Seasonal Style

Like it or not, fall is just around the corner, but keep in mind that a new season means one very exciting thing: new trends. We got a glimpse into the trends for fall 2023 back in February, and now, it's finally time to workshop our Pinterest boards for a new season. The runways were packed with copious looks that we'd love to get our hands on, but luxury price points don't make sense for most of us. No worries, though: There were plenty of over-arching trends to tap into while hunting for fall style. We saw '90s minimalism at The Row and Miu Miu and a focus on elevated basics (perhaps the summer of Sofia Richie will transition into fall), as well as a resurgence of commanding power suits at Chloé, Bottega Veneta, and Ferragamo. Ahead, we break down all the top fall 2023 fashion trends, complete with styles to shop for yourself.

Red Hot

Barbiecore pink has been deemed the color of the summer, but watch out, as its fiery sibling is stealing the spotlight this fall. Red was spotted countless times on the fall 2023 runways, from statement red coats at Ferragamo to casual iterations of the statement shade at Tory Burch. This isn't the typical oxblood red we see in the fall, though: For fall 2023, the motto is the bolder, the better.

Unconventional Shapes

Have you noticed trends previously reserved for the runway trickling into streetwear? Thankfully, it won't be slowing down any time soon, because fall 2023 is serving us with unconventional, avant-garde shapes to wear every day. We'll see this in a big way with the rise of bowed or horseshoe-shaped denim, but brands are also incorporating the trend into dresses, shoes... you name it.

Power Dressing 2.0

Power-dressing for fall 2023 looks a bit different than in the past. We're seeing oversized tailored blazers, edgy pinstripes, and suits with shorts courtesy of top designers like Brandon Maxwell. Even though these pieces may seem a bit unconventional when it comes to suiting, great tailoring can make anything a closet staple.

Commanding Staples

By now, we're ready to move past the term "quiet luxury," but the ethos of TikTok's favorite Succession-esque trend seems like it's here to stay for fall. Elevated staples and '90s minimalism are front and center this upcoming season, as we've seen on the runways at The Row, Gucci, Miu Miu, and more. All in all, wearability seems to be at the core of all these looks.

Circle (Skirt) Time

Full, voluminous skirts took over the fall 2023 runway at Prada and Bottega Veneta, but that doesn't mean we're all going complete '50s anytime soon. Try a modern take on the look by pairing your skirt with a relaxed tee or an oversized blazer.

Upgraded Trenches

Trenches are back in a big way for fall 2023, but with some major upgrades. Instead of your basic tan trench, we're stepping things up with statement pieces to add to your fall look. That could mean a bit of sparkle—as we saw from Fendi's collection—or perhaps a bold pattern. What's fall without a standout coat, anyway?