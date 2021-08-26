Welcome the New Season with These 18 Versatile Fall Dresses

Fall fashion conversations may tend to center around chunky knits and leather boots, but among the more underrated staples to begin autumn with is a seasonal dress. And while you may be tempted to slip into a reliable sweater-and-jeans combination as soon as the weather turns slightly crisp, investing in some versatile dresses that can mix and match with your favorite accessories is a smart move for keeping things fresh.

So what distinguishes a fall dress from, say, a summer dress? Longer sleeves, thicker fabrics, longer hemlines, and richer color palettes are all characteristics of a superb fall dress, and these details all keep you warm while helping you to avoid an outfit rut. Ahead, see 18 fall dresses to consider adding to your wardrobe right now.

Christy Dawn The Tallulah Dress $238 Shop

This full, tiered skirt dress was rotary printed in Erode, India. It features delicate piping on the bodice and a partially open back with three ties. Wear it with flat suede booties and your favorite autumnal handbag.

Dia & Co Arwen Pleated Polka Dot Maxi Dress $65 Shop

Punctuate a long-sleeve maxi dress silhouette with a bold polka dot print. Style this number with a printed headscarf worn à la milkmaid and sneakers.

Yanyan Knits Stratus Linen Maxi Cardigan $316 Shop

Hong Kong-based sustainable knitwear brand YanYan is the ideal destination for a unique fall dress. Wear this striped option with a pair of fun socks and loafers.

Ganni Floral Mesh Ruched Midi Dress $325 Shop

From the square neckline to the moody floral print, this long-sleeve dress from Ganni is a great pick for fall. It'll transition to spring quite nicely, as well.

Nanushka Edel $775 Shop

Leave it to Nanushka to craft the ideal vegan leather fall dress. Accessorize with bold earrings and architectural heels.

Kûr Vintage Dress With Handmade Bobbin Lace $475 Shop

Come fall, a Victorian-inspired aesthetic feels especially suitable. This 100% cotton handmade lace dress checks off all the boxes with its puff sleeves and intricate detailing.

Sea Ines Dress $495 Shop

Whoever said florals are best for spring clearly hasn't laid eyes on this long-sleeve beauty. Style with a drape-y trench coat and heeled boots.

Simple Retro Diane V-Neck Satin Slip Dress $37 Shop

For date nights and other special occasions, a silky slip dress in a rich green hue feels oh so right. Wear with delicate jewelry and strappy sandals.

The Frankie Shop Gestuz Avery Dress $255 Shop

Open-back dresses can still find their footing in autumn—just go for an option that's longer and in a darker palette, and you have a stunning look for your next night out.

Rouje Apolline Dress $206 Shop

Did someone say Roaring Twenties 2.0? One of the best going-out dresses money can buy, this is a great option if your fall plans are looking to be a continuation of summer's reunions and parties.

Faithfull the Brand Sobita Midi Dress $249 Shop

Wear this puff-sleeved beauty to translate the prairie, cottagecore aesthetic to autumn.

Wilfred Montpellier Dress $178 Shop

No autumnal wardrobe is complete without a sweater dress in tow. Trust us—you'll wear it all the time.

Míe Gozo Dress $265 Shop

You'll never have a bad outfit day when this puff-sleeve fall dress is hanging in your closet.

Meadows Celosia Dress $341 Shop

Meet the denim dress of your dreams. This ruffled number would embody Western chic with cowboy boots.

Rebecca Taylor Ladder Stitch Sweater Dress $595 Shop

If you have a wedding or event coming up and are on the hunt for a formal fall dress, consider this breathtaking option from Rebecca Taylor.

Marle Gaia Dress $400 Shop

An asymmetrical neckline pairs well with the sweater dress aesthetic, don't you think?

Norte Finisterre $385 Shop

This look is perfect for wearing to the office and for after-work drinks. Accessorize this red fall dress with mules and a long coat.

Sezane Estela Dress $185 Shop

Nod to a bohemian vibe with this lace-up dress. To finish, add in a pair of statement earrings and knee-high boots.