Building a Fall Capsule Wardrobe? Fashion Experts Share Their Top 12 Essentials

The capsule wardrobe has long been a popular way to simplify your closet and routine without sacrificing on style. The concept was around as early as the 1940s with Susie Faux and Donna Karan further popularizing the idea in the '70s and '80s, but in recent years we've seen a resurgence in the practice, and for that, we are so grateful. Trends are fun, but they tend to last for just a few seasons and dig a deep hole in our wallets, so building a capsule wardrobe is key to lasting style. If you’re just getting started, fall is one of the best times to build a capsule wardrobe thanks to the season's tendency towards versatility and layering pieces. From loafers to trench coats, button-ups, and more, timeless fall pieces make outfit-building easy so you can create looks fit for any occasion. Ahead, we spoke with fashion editors and stylists to learn 12 of their favorite capsule fall wardrobe essentials.
Meet the Expert
- Jonathan Marc Stein is a Los Angeles-based fashion designer and the founder of his eponymous luxury label.
- Emily Men is a stylist and content creator based between California, Texas, and New York.
- Vanessa Powell is a fashion editor and stylist based in Los Angeles.
Wide-Leg Trousers
If you’re looking for an easy-to-style, comfortable clothing item for your capsule wardrobe, you can’t go wrong with wide-leg trousers, especially because they can transition from work to parties and everything in between. “Depending on the fabric choice (lightweight or heavy), wide-leg trousers can transcend both time and season,” says Jonathan Marc Stein, founder and designer of his namesake fashion brand. During the transition to fall, an option like Alo's High-Waist Pursuit Trouser ($148) is an ideal choice. With a billowing silhouette and high-waisted fit, “[these pants] can allow you to draw focus to your waist or make you appear taller with the addition of a cropped hem.” Daily Drills' Silky Resort Pants ($115) are another style we plan on wearing this fall.
Sweater Vests
Another key fall capsule wardrobe item is the sweater vest because it’s “great for layering or wearing on its own—it’s a great transition piece,” says celebrity stylist and content creator Emily Men. Men is a big fan of the chunky knit and short sleeves of Pilcro's Short-Sleeve Sweater Vest ($98), which works equally well on its own and over a button-up. An additional style we like is Na-Kd's Knitted Front Detail Vest ($22).
Basic Tees
Basic tees are anything but basic. “A good basic t-shirt is something every person should own,” says LA-based fashion editor and stylist Vanessa Powell. “It’s the most versatile, season-less top that can be paired with so much. It makes a great base for layering under a leather jacket or blazer, or alone with denim or pants. You can also get creative with layering, pairing it under a slip dress, silky tank, or tucked into a skirt. The key to a good basic tee is the material and weight.” One of her favorites is Reformation's Classic Crew Tee ($38), which is great for layering. Re Ona's Signature T-Shirt ($69) is another option fit for fall, especially if you prefer a more fitted look.
Knee-High Boots
Knee-high boots belong in every wardrobe during the fall months, as they can easily dress up any outfit. “With the transition from summer to fall, lower temperatures do not mean you have to layer up,” Stein says. “Knee-high boots allow you to wear your favorite mini-dress without having to worry about your legs getting cold. Not only do they add an aspect of elegance, they elongate your legs with style and comfort.” You can’t go wrong with Scanlan Theodore's Knee High Stretch Boots ($900), crafted from Italian nappa leather and featuring a chic pointed toe. For a more affordable alternative, try Pretty Little Thing's Black Square Toe Flare Block Heel Knee High Boots ($43).
Chunky Sweaters
“I love a chunky sweater because it’s so versatile," Men says. "You can pair it with jeans, skirts, or leather pants, and it's cozy and chic.” Anine Bing's Sydney Sweater ($350) is one of Men's top picks thanks to its stitch detailing and cozy alpaca-wool yarn fabric. You can also throw a chunky sweater on top of a dress to go from day to night while staying nice and toasty. A lightweight option at less than half the price is Daily Paper's Four Leaf Green Shield Crochet Sweater ($157).
Classic Blazers
Outerwear can make or break any outfit, and one of the most simple and sophisticated ways to elevate any look is with a blazer. “Whether you’re wearing a basic tee, blouse, or even a sports bra or hoodie—layering your look with a blazer will tie it all together with a cool factor,” Powell says. “It’s a great capsule piece because a blazer acts as a jacket over dresses on fancier days and as a structured topper when you want to step up any casual outfit like denim or athleisure.” She's currently into oversized, boxy styles like The Frankie Shop's Frankie Oversized Boyfriend Blazer ($165): “It’s modern and fresh with laid-back tailoring.” For an alternative at a lower price point, go for the Micas Double-Breasted Blazer ($42).
2-in-1 Trench Coats
For a timeless fall capsule piece that will be in your collection for years to come, look no further than the classic trench coat. Even if you're just wearing it on your commute or on a chilly night, you'll look like you’re strutting the streets in a chic European city. Stein is all about versatility, which is why he recommends going for a 2-in-1 option like the Daniel Trench Coat from his eponymous brand. “The Daniel Coat brings form and function to the ordinary trench coat,” he says. “It can be unzipped in the middle to convert from a long leather trench coat into a cropped motorcycle jacket. On brisk fall days, you can wear the full-length version, and when beautiful, warm sunny days come out to play, unzip for style and comfort.” We’re also living for Ksubi's Incognito Biker/Trench ($250), which features a similar 2-in-1 option—with the bottom even doubling as a wrap skirt.
Button-Up Shirts
It's a well-established fact at this point that button-up shirts are no longer reserved for menswear—everyone can enjoy the put-together, versatile silhouette. “[It's] always a classic,” Men says. “Wear an oversized style in the summer over your swimsuit or with jean shorts, and in the fall under a blazer.” Her top pick is J.Crew's Relaxed-Fit Crisp Cotton Poplin Shirt ($70), which is multifaceted and easy to wear year-round—we especially love how it looks during the fall with denim. Helsa's Cotton Poplin Oversized Shirt ($228) is a comparable oversized option that would look incredible on just about anyone.
Jeans
Denim—where do we even begin? With an array of cuts and styles to choose from, it’s hard to know what to wear each season and what will look best on your body type. “Jeans have been on a rollercoaster of style over the last few seasons—from skinny jeans becoming a cheugy faux pas to the once-cool style making its way back ‘in’ on the last few runways along with low-rise,” Powell says. “The best middle-ground style is a mid-rise, relaxed straight-leg silhouette. It’s a classic style that will remain timeless season after season.” Her top choice is Madewell's The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jeans ($90) because they're a classic style that can work from season to season. Curvy girls will appreciate Good American's Good Curve Straight Light Compression Jeans ($130), with sizes ranging from 00 to 26.
Loafers
“Loafers are one of those staple pieces that should be in everyone’s wardrobe,” Stein tells us. “They are extremely versatile and can be worn with any fall piece. Dressed up or down, you could wear them out in the day and transform them with the addition of a dress or suit for a special occasion or a night out.” With a leather material that’s perfect for fall, Prada's Chocolate Brushed Leather Loafers ($1200) transition easily from the office to drinks with friends. The Chelsea Paris Zak loafers ($221) are a less expensive option we love, with several color options.
Leather Jackets
A quality leather jacket can last a lifetime, and Men’s top pick is L'Agence's Billie Belted Leather Jacket ($1650). Coming in a biker style with gold hardware, this edgy style is easy to throw over any outfit and will make your fall capsule wardrobe complete. “Leather jackets are a staple for a reason,” Men shares. “They add edge to your look and can be dressed up or down over sweats, or even just jeans and a t-shirt.” Another jacket we like at half the price is Rebecca Minkoff's Jett Moto ($548).
Baseball Caps
Lastly, an accessory that deserves a spot in your capsule wardrobe is a baseball cap. It's the perfect piece to dress any outfit down while emanating cool-girl energy. “Not only does it protect your eyes and face from the sun, but it feels like a classic American accessory, jazzing up any outfit (not to mention, it helps mask your third-day hair),” Powell says. “Topping a floral top or dress with a baseball cap adds a tomboy edge to the traditionally feminine feel—it’s one of my favorite style pairings. The baseball cap feels sporty, preppy, and totally appropriate with the jeans, tee, trench coat, and loafer combo.” She’s a big fan of '47 Brand's Franchise Collection ($40) and says she gets compliments every time she wears it. Lack of Color also makes a nice baseball cap, The LOC Cap ($69), which comes in various shade and message pairings.