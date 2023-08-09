Building a Fall Capsule Wardrobe? Fashion Experts Share Their Top 12 Essentials

The capsule wardrobe has long been a popular way to simplify your closet and routine without sacrificing on style. The concept was around as early as the 1940s with Susie Faux and Donna Karan further popularizing the idea in the '70s and '80s, but in recent years we've seen a resurgence in the practice, and for that, we are so grateful. Trends are fun, but they tend to last for just a few seasons and dig a deep hole in our wallets, so building a capsule wardrobe is key to lasting style. If you’re just getting started, fall is one of the best times to build a capsule wardrobe thanks to the season's tendency towards versatility and layering pieces. From loafers to trench coats, button-ups, and more, timeless fall pieces make outfit-building easy so you can create looks fit for any occasion. Ahead, we spoke with fashion editors and stylists to learn 12 of their favorite capsule fall wardrobe essentials.

Meet the Expert Jonathan Marc Stein is a Los Angeles-based fashion designer and the founder of his eponymous luxury label.

Emily Men is a stylist and content creator based between California, Texas, and New York.

Vanessa Powell is a fashion editor and stylist based in Los Angeles.