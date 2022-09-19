All the Beauty and Wellness Products We’re Swapping in for Fall

As much as we begged to be outside this summer, the introverted side of us is secretly pumped to cozy up inside this fall. Sure, cooler temps and soft knits play a role in the feeling of seasonal hibernation many of us experience, but swapping out our summer beauty routines and buckling down on fall favorites is an added draw.

At Byrdie HQ, some of us are hanging on to summer with glow-enhancing skincare and makeup. Others are ushering in chilly weather with warm scents, moody lips, and cozy body products that set the tone. Ahead, find all the details on the products we’re loving this season.

Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor

Kayali Lovefest Burning Cherry

I am typically not a fruity-fragrance girl, but a whiff of the latest from Kayali has me ready to switch sides. Notes of burning cherry, raspberry, praline, and palo santo instantly took me to crisp fall Friday nights after a dinner date while cozied up in my favorite sweater. It’s warm and romantic, but it’s not overpowering (and not vanilla or pumpkin spice!), which is everything I want in a fall fragrance.

Rose MD Superfruit Exfoliating Tonic

My skin skips seasonal freakouts and loves to play games with me. Because of this, I have to keep a solid acne-fighting routine, making tweaks depending on my concerns. Recently, my pores have clogged and transformed into blackheads. I’ve been using this tonic created by Rose Ingleton, MD, an NYC-based dermatologist, and I’ve noticed a significant improvement in a short period. The exfoliating AHA liquid is formulated with glycolic acid, licorice root extract, and a Jamaican superfood blend to buff, brighten, and soften even the most challenging skin. So far, it’s kept my complexion free of nasty breakouts, and my problem areas feel smoother and much more radiant.

Sol de Janerio Bom Dia Bright Body Scrub

Confession: I suck at bodycare. I’ve got to be the laziest beauty editor when it comes to my bodycare routine and I get even lazier when the temperature drops (hey, at least I’m honest). However, this year, I’ve vowed to take better care of my skin and I’m starting with regular use of this body cream that doubles as an exfoliator. Aside from being packed with a 10% AHA BHA resurfacing complex made with glycolic and salicylic acid for smoother skin (a win if you have KP like me), the smell is so delicious that it makes you want actually to reach for it every day. It has top notes of black amber plum, a heart of jasmine blooms, and dries down to a musky vanilla—a sexy, warm, and transitional scent that’s perfect for fall. You’ll leave your shower smelling (and feeling) like a million bucks after scrubbing with this.

Foreverist Healing Cream

I got a few new pieces of ink this summer, and to keep them looking good while tucked away under sweaters, I’ll be making this cream a regular part of my routine. It’s from a new skincare brand named Foreverist, which was created to keep your ink looking and feeling fresh. It’s made with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and citric acid and has a subtle, naturally derived orange peel scent that keeps me coming back. I leave this in my medicine cabinet next to my facial skincare so I don’t forget to tend to my tats.

Jasmine Phillips, social media editor

TGIN Honey Miracle Hair Mask Deep Conditioner

I've spent most of the summer wearing protective styles because it's too hot to deal with my natural hair. As the temps finally drop, I know my curls will need a little extra TLC. Tgin's Honey Miracle Hair Mask deeply moisturizes and improves shine and manageability for healthy, bouncy coils. I've tried many deep conditioners, but I always return to this one because it’s just that good.

Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment

I'll be honest: I didn't expect to love this product so much, but I find myself reaching for it every day. Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment protects and nourishes my lips, which is much needed during the fall and winter months. The thick glaze feels supersmooth and provides an instant boost of hydration.

MUTHA The Nudist Body Scrub

Fun in the sun has unfortunately ended, and Mutha's body scrub is exactly what my skin needs to get in tip-top shape. The rich oils and natural brown sugar gently buff away dead skin, while the pro and postbiotics support the skin barrier, boost moisture, and leave skin silky smooth. This product has a permanent spot in my shower and skincare routine.

Eden Stuart

Kate McLeod Daily Stone Solid Body Moisturizer

If you’ve encountered me over the last month or so, you might have mistakenly thought I was on Kate McLeod’s payroll: I’ve spent that much time talking about the brand’s Daily Stone Solid Body Moisturizer. The combo of cocoa butter, sweet almond oil, and apricot kernel oil is deeply hydrating. Still, the application experience is also a big part of the appeal. You simply warm up the stone in your palms and glide it across your body in a body gua sha–/lymphatic drainage–feeling situation. It leaves a nice, subtle glow in its wake. I’ve been using it throughout the summer and I can’t wait to keep harnessing the moisturizing properties as the weather gets cooler.





Curlsmith Defrizzion Dryer & XXL Diffuser

This summer, I decided to take out my box braids—including cleaning product buildup, washing my hair, and doing a twist-out—on a weeknight. If you have natural hair, I can feel you judging me for that decision (and I mean, fair). I was sure I’d be up until the morning drying my twist-out, but thanks to this dryer, that wasn’t the case. This diffuser not only cut my drying time in half, but it also delivered a frizz-free finish. I was super happy with how hydrated, soft, and shiny my twist-out felt the next day, and this dryer played a major role in those results. As I transition to twist-out and wash-and-go season, I’ll be keeping this tool on hand.

Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Glossy Liquid Lipstick

“Gloss in the summer, mattes in the fall" is the "no wearing white after Labor Day" of beauty: It's a rule made to be broken, but many of us still abide by it. (It's me, I'm many of us.) This autumn, however, I'll be switching out my gloss for another gloss, albeit one with the staying power of a matte. Urban Decay's Vice Lip Bond Glossy Liquid Lipstick achieves the seemingly impossible, maintaining a relatively glossy finish (on me, it's closer to a satin) that sticks through everything. I plan to wear the fall-friendly deep browns and reds throughout the colder months.



Star Donaldson, senior social media editor

Carthusia Fragrance A'mmare Eau de Parfum

As we move from summer to fall, I still want to take some summer with me. This Carthusia A’mmare perfume is the perfect scent to carry me gently between seasons. It has an amazing subtle musky scent with notes of bergamot, rosemary, mint leaves, and patchouli. I'm obsessed with this scent, which feels like sitting on the beach at the tail end of summer.



L'Beauxtique Evening Aromatherapy Candle

This candle is how I want my home to smell all the time. It has notes of palo santo (my favorite), jasmine, cardamom, and yuzu. I would describe the scent as earthy and elevated, which is ideal for helping me feel grounded at the end of the day. I love to burn it at night to help me wind down and I currently have one on my nightstand to enjoy while I read before bed. It’s also a candle you can feel comfortable burning because it’s hand-poured for a clean burn, made with 100% natural soy wax, and is only infused with essential oils (no fragrance oils here).

Mad Rabbit Tattoo Balm Stick

I was neglecting all my tattoos before finding Mad Rabbit. Its new Tattoo Balm Stick is formulated with cocoa butter, sweet almond oil, and shea butter and visually enhances tattoos. It’s unscented, goes on quickly, and locks in hydration for tattooed skin. I’ve applied this to all my new and old tattoos and have seen a clear difference.

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer

This primer is everything. I have been a full-coverage girly lately and I’ve found that my full-coverage foundations work better with a solid primer to bring out the best. I know this primer has a lot of fans, but I was still relatively skeptical before I tried it. I can attest to the fact that it lives up to the hype. I apply only about half a pump, allowing me to cover my entire face. I wait three minutes or so for it to dry down before applying foundation, and it helps my foundation melt into my skin and stays all day long. Everyone who enjoys wearing a full face of makeup needs to try this product.

Bella Cacciatore, news editor

David Mallett Shampoo Pure

I'm usually very whatever when it comes to shampoo, but every time I use this one, I'm surprised by how good my hair looks the next day. It looks effortlessly tousled yet still polished and feels soft and shiny thanks to the amino acids in the formula. It doesn't strip my color—a must since I'm a fake redhead—and leaves my hair with a great bounce that will be critical in fighting the impending fall blues.

Soft Services Comfort Cleanse

I usually love fall, but this year, the only thing I'm looking forward to is styling the fur-lined Miu Miu flats I scored at a thrift store. Mostly, I'm dreading my Accutane-induced body eczema getting worse as the weather gets colder. Luckily I have this body wash on my side, which doesn't necessarily help with my itchy skin, but it doesn't make it worse. The fragrance-free formula uses the same surfactants as a baby body wash to be as gentle as possible and has a high glycerine content to leave skin happy and hydrated. I notice my skin feels softer after using it, making for a great shave gel too.

Sisley-Paris Exfoliating Enzyme Mask

My skin freaks out as soon as the seasons change, and I'm left with scaly patches and breakouts simultaneously. I'm banking on this luxe mask as my secret weapon this year. All it takes is one minute for the fruit enzymes to work their magic, and I'm left with baby-soft skin and a nice glow. It's gentle enough to use about twice a week, helps clear pores, and smooths out my skin. I like to use it before applying my foundation for a perfect canvas.

Jill Di Donato, senior commerce editor

Brandefy 15% Vitamin C + E + Ferulic Acid Serum

I'm all about bringing as much summer into fall as possible and I'll do anything to extend a (faux) sunkissed glow. To counter any dark spots—I'm tight with my sunscreen game but spend a lot of time outdoors—I need to use a vitamin C serum. My derm told me it helps sunscreen work more effectively, too, and I like using it as a primer. Since I started with Brandefy Skin 15% C + E + Ferulic Acid Serum, which goes on cushiony smooth and absorbs lightning-quick, I've noticed end-of-season sun spots starting to fade. This serum is comparable to the SkinCeuticals formula, which I've also tried, but is way cheaper.

Huda Beauty Cheeky Tint Cream Blush Stick

This cheek tint is also on that endless summer vibe—read: glowy, not sparkly, and I'll be wearing this for the next several weeks at least.

Olivia Hancock, editor

Karité Crème Corps Hydrating Body Cream

This fall, I’m elevating my bodycare routine with Karité’s Crème Corps Hydrating Body Cream. It’s made with raw, unrefined shea butter (sustainably sourced from communities in Ghana), coconut oil, and botanicals. This potent blend moisturizes your skin and reinforces your skin barrier. Every time I apply this, I’m amazed at how soft and supple my skin feels.

U Beauty The Barrier Bioactive Treatment Overnight Moisturizer

Since I have dry skin, I need heavy-duty products that keep my skin hydrated and plump even when it gets cooler outside. Enter: U Beauty’s The Barrier Bioactive Treatment. Formulated with bioactive marine ingredients, this nighttime moisturizer optimizes skin renewal. After slathering it on, you’ll wake up to softer, stronger skin. This is definitely an overnight treatment worth splurging on.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream in Cookie Jar

When fall rolls around, I like to experiment with darker lip colors. I often reach for Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream in Cookie Jar. It’s a stunning chocolate caramel hue. A few swipes of the gloss deliver rich, creamy pigment and incredible shine.

Hallie Gould, senior editorial director

Dr. Loretta Concentrating Firming Serum

This fall, I’m ready to try new things. And by new things, I mean finally getting myself into a proper retinol routine. I’ve dabbled with the dermatologist-loved ingredient in the past, but I’ve never really made it into a full-blown habit. That all stops with Dr. Loretta’s Concentrated Firming Serum—an offering formulated with 0.5% retinol and lots of comforting lipids (lecithin, phospholipids, glycolipids, and soybean oil, to be exact). It doesn’t irritate my sometimes-sensitive skin and feels thick and comforting to apply. I’m in it for the long haul with this one.



Tarte Sea Power Flex Full Coverage Vegan Concealer

I’m fairly shocked this product hasn’t gotten more accolades, as it's one of the only full-coverage concealers I’ve ever really loved. Over the summer, I moved away from foundation entirely and only used this hydrating formula to spot-treat in the places I really want coverage (under my eyes, around my nose, etc). I’ve decided to keep it going through fall because this product yields such a natural, comfortable, skin-like finish with just enough coverage. It’s a dream!

