From Liner Cocktailing to Matte Lips, Fall 2023's Biggest Makeup Trends Are All About the Drama

Even if you’re the biggest summer fan in the world (um, me), there’s something so magical about fall. The crisp mornings, the changing leaves, the thrill of a hot PSL in your hand, snuggling into a cashmere sweater—oh, and swapping your sheer skin tints and dewy lip glosses for fall makeup trends.
Changing up your wardrobe for the season is a rite of passage, and that goes for your makeup bag too. Certain products just hit differently come September and October. The cooler temps also open up a whole new horizon of makeup experimentation. “Fall makeup is exciting because as the weather gets cooler, it’s fun to play with different textures and finishes for makeup, things you may want to avoid during the hot summer months,” explains celebrity makeup artist Mai Quynh. Makeup artist Sara Wren, Global Director of Artistry at Milk Makeup, agrees. “I think just like with fashion, it’s a great time to layer. The weather gets cooler, and we get back to playing with complexion and layering—without the worry of sweat and makeup meltdown.”
Below, get the scoop on fall 2023's biggest makeup trends, straight from the pros.
Meet the Expert
- Kasey Spickard, makeup artist
- Jillian Dempsey, celebrity makeup artist
- Mai Quynh, celebrity makeup artist
- Sara Wren, makeup artist and Milk Makeup Global Director of Artistry
- Tobi Henney, celebrity makeup artist
Latte Makeup
If Hailey Bieber gives a trend her coveted stamp of approval, you know it’s going to catch on fast. The monochromatic tan and light brown latte makeup is one such trend, and Quynh is loving it for fall. “I think it’s popular right now because it’s the perfect neutral makeup to wear and it can work with any skin tone,” she explains. “It’s a subtle progression from the no-makeup makeup look. I love that it is a more contemporary, pared-down version of all the ‘90s and early 2000s makeup we’ve been seeing.”
Quynh recommends sculpting the skin but keeping it radiant, not too matte, and choosing light brown and tan shades, not deep browns. “One of my go-to products to get this look is the Tula Gold Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm ($38)” she explains. “I use this on many areas of the face such as the bridge of the nose, all over the eyes and above the cheekbones, before and after makeup. It leaves the skin shimmery and golden while also defining your face with the most natural dimension.”
For latte-inspired eyes, try the Huda Beauty Matte Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Warm Matte ($32). “If you find that you need more definition around the eyes, you can smudge the eyes with a light-medium brown pencil (depending on your skin tone) along the lash line, before applying mascara.” (Quynh loves Laura Mercier Caviar Tightline Eyeliner in Bronze, $28.)
'90s Lips
The latte tones will definitely be sticking around, especially on the lips. “We will be continuing with the ‘90s lip looks this fall, “ says Henney. “Think latte style lips with brown liner, lipsticks and glosses.” (Her top picks are the iconic MAC Lip Pencil in Cork, $24, and Chanel’s Rouge Coco Flash Hydrating Vibrant Shine Lip Color in Destination, $45.) You don’t have to stick to the signature ‘90s matte this time around, however. “Play around with matte, sheer and gloss finishes to wear this look day and night,” says Henney.
Caramel Macchiato Makeup
Spickard’s twist on the monochromatic latte look is what he calls “caramel macchiato makeup,” with warm and rich tones perfect for a trip to the coffee shop. “I think we're going to see the resurgence of more warm toned makeup making a comeback this fall,” he explains. “Think light warm beiges on the lids and with warm browns and burnt siennas on the crease with rich deep espresso along the lash line.” To really hammer home the Starbucks-inspired vibes, Spickard recommends popping a little “caramel drizzle” on the inner corners of your eyes with copper or gold shades. (His top pick for a macchiato makeup moment is the Patrick Ta Major Dimensions Eyeshadow Palette, $70.)
Vampy Matte Lips
It may be time to bring back the Kylie Lip Kits! “I'm starting to see 2016 makeup trends start to creep back in online and I'm personally excited to see it!” explains Spickard. Fall and the vampy matte lip are pretty much synonymous, though we’ve been firmly on team gloss and tint as of late. “I think we're gonna see rich burgundies and deep reds with a focus on rich deep warm browns.” To keep it modern and not YouTube palette era throwback, Spickard recommends going for a full “clean girl” face with fresh, dewy skin and fluffy brows but anchoring it with a warm matte brown lip, like Maybelline's SuperStay Matte Ink ($10) in Chai Genius or Caramel Collector.
Soft Goth
If your style is more Billie Eilish than Barbie, go for the goth this season. “We saw goth-inspired looks on the runways and it’s making its way to the masses with smokey sparkly eyes, vampy lip gloss and chunky lashes,” says Wren. Layer on the Milk Makeup Kush Mascara ($28) for the spidery lash look and pair it with a shiny black gloss via a combo of Color Chalk in Skateboard ($18) and Odyssey Lip Oil Gloss in Journey ($26) or Sculpt Cream Contour Stick in Simmer ($24) on the lips topped with Odyssey Lip Oil Gloss in Voyage. The spooky season just met its match.
Cloud Skin
Think matte, but soft and blurred, not chalky or one-dimensional. “Cloud skin and soft matte finishes are always on trend for fall, but we never want skin to be dry,” explains Wren. To “spot-matte” skin without adding more powder, Wren likes to spray Milk Makeup's Pore Eclipse Matte Setting Spray ($38) onto a sponge and dab onto skin to absorb excess oil.
Flushed Cheeks
Summer’s strawberry girl flush feels just as pretty in fall. Henney predicts that cream blush will continue to be a power player in the beauty world as summer fades into autumn. For a lifted look, she recommends dusting color across the top of the cheekbones with a blush brush and sweeping a touch of color across your nose to keep a touch of sunkissed summer fun alive. Her top picks: Kjaer Weis Cream Blush in Sun Touched ($32), Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek in Rally ($24) and Ilia Multi Stick in a Fine Romance ($36).
Bold Eyes
It started with mascara cocktailing—pairing two different formulas for your desired look—and makeup artist Jillian Dempsey is taking it one step further with what she calls “eye cocktailing,” or “using different mediums to create a bold finished look.”
“I love when character is built into the eyes. It is a look that is bold and fun on a very focused area,” Dempsey explains. “Makeup is universal and as a makeup artist (and actual artist!) I will take any chance to play around with different mediums on the face or canvas.” To get the look, start with a cream eyeliner like Dempsey’s Khôl Eyeliner ($20) to draw and define the crease and shape of your eye. Then, she recommends using a cream eyeshadow in a similar shade to blend the two formulas together; use an eyeshadow brush or your finger, whatever works for you. (For a fall-ready palette, she recommends the Khôl pencil in Rich Brown or Deep Burgundy and Lid Tint ($28) in Bronze, Peach or Plum.)
“Once you’ve created the shade and definition to your liking, line the eye with a darker eyeliner shade to really make the eye pop,” says Dempsey. Define the eyes with a liquid or gel liner in a winged shape and load on the mascara.