From Liner Cocktailing to Matte Lips, Fall 2023's Biggest Makeup Trends Are All About the Drama

Even if you’re the biggest summer fan in the world (um, me), there’s something so magical about fall. The crisp mornings, the changing leaves, the thrill of a hot PSL in your hand, snuggling into a cashmere sweater—oh, and swapping your sheer skin tints and dewy lip glosses for fall makeup trends.

Changing up your wardrobe for the season is a rite of passage, and that goes for your makeup bag too. Certain products just hit differently come September and October. The cooler temps also open up a whole new horizon of makeup experimentation. “Fall makeup is exciting because as the weather gets cooler, it’s fun to play with different textures and finishes for makeup, things you may want to avoid during the hot summer months,” explains celebrity makeup artist Mai Quynh. Makeup artist Sara Wren, Global Director of Artistry at Milk Makeup, agrees. “I think just like with fashion, it’s a great time to layer. The weather gets cooler, and we get back to playing with complexion and layering—without the worry of sweat and makeup meltdown.”

Below, get the scoop on fall 2023's biggest makeup trends, straight from the pros.