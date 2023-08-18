Fall 2023’s Biggest Haircut Trends: The '90s Supermodel Cut, Goddess Braids, and More

No matter how long ago it was, you never forget the anticipation of the first day of school. Was there a more high-pressure day than that? From finding the just the right notebooks to choosing your perfect outfit, so much thought went into that single day. While we’re no longer buying school supplies at the end of summer, you never lose wanting to have a fresh look for the new season. A major part of that is having the right haircut for fall.

Fall 2023’s biggest haircut trends have something for everyone. Whether you want an all out hair makeover—think chopping it off into a shag—or just an update on your style, it can be yours with the snip of scissors. Birkin bangs are still going strong, so now might be the time to add that fringe you’ve been thinking about. And there are plenty of other bang options to consider.

To nail fall 2023’s biggest haircut trends, we went straight to the pros for their take on the season. Not only did they share the coolest cuts, but they also explain how to style them.