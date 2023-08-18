Fall 2023’s Biggest Haircut Trends: The '90s Supermodel Cut, Goddess Braids, and More

No matter how long ago it was, you never forget the anticipation of the first day of school. Was there a more high-pressure day than that? From finding the just the right notebooks to choosing your perfect outfit, so much thought went into that single day. While we’re no longer buying school supplies at the end of summer, you never lose wanting to have a fresh look for the new season. A major part of that is having the right haircut for fall.
Fall 2023’s biggest haircut trends have something for everyone. Whether you want an all out hair makeover—think chopping it off into a shag—or just an update on your style, it can be yours with the snip of scissors. Birkin bangs are still going strong, so now might be the time to add that fringe you’ve been thinking about. And there are plenty of other bang options to consider.
To nail fall 2023’s biggest haircut trends, we went straight to the pros for their take on the season. Not only did they share the coolest cuts, but they also explain how to style them.
'90s Supermodel Cut
“Say goodbye to blunt ends because this fall it’s all about layers,” says Dove stylist partner Clayton Hawkins. “An evolution from 2022’s butterfly cut, this '90s Supermodel Cut is all beyond bounce. It’s time to unleash your inner Cindy Crawford.”
Hawkins’ clients Ashley Park and Kiernen Shipka are rocking the longer and shorter versions of this style, respectively. Face framing layers are universally flattering, and if your hair is fine or limp, they can give you that added boost you need. “This style works best with a good old fashioned blow dry,” Hawkins says. “So if you’re going to be using heat, I recommend Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo and Conditioner ($9) to get ahead of any heat damage. Once you’ve washed your hair, apply some Dove Brilliant Gloss and Repair Serum ($12)—my hands-down holy grail product—to your damp ends. And then blowout as normal. For extra bounce, set your hair in jumbo Velcro rollers and hit it with Dove Flexible Hold Hairspray ($7).”
Shaggy Pixie Cut
There’s always some sort of variation of the shag and pixie in style, so why not combine them? “The shaggy pixie cut is a bold and edgy haircut that has gained popularity for its low maintenance and effortless styling,” says Artem Soshyn, Master Hair Stylist and Colorist at Warren Tricomi NYC. “It offers a playful and modern look."
To style this look, Soshyn recommends applying a molding clay on dry hair and using your fingers to tousle and shape the hair. You can use a flexible/light hold hairspray to add volume and definition.
Birkin Bangs
Every fall, you can always count on a pumpkin spice latte and a new bangs trend. “Different styles of fringe always come in and out of style (I’m looking at you, early 2000s side bangs), but this fall the girls are loving the Jane Birkin bang,” Hawkins says. “This eyebrow skimming bang is perfect for that effortless French girl vibe. Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera have been killing it with the Birkin bangs all year.”
“In order to keep your bangs from getting greasy throughout the day, always have some Dove Volume and Fullness Dry Shampoo ($7) on deck,” Hawkins says. “Pro tip: I like to spray the dry shampoo directly onto a boar bristle paddle brush and then brush your hair for even distribution. Your fringe will thank me!”
Mega Volume
It’s time to pump up the volume! Think long hair with shorter layers. “I feel that for this season, those with long hair need to have shorter layers than what we have been doing for the past few years,” says Ric Pipino, celebrity stylist at Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger Salon. “The shorter layers need to be lightened up more, but not so much that it lays flat. After I layer the hair, especially the shorter layers, I always use my special technique called ‘pointing.’ I use my small cutting scissors and I point out the base of the layers to give the hair lift and volume, creating big hair.”
Goddess Braids
“Goddess Braids are going to be everywhere this fall!” Hawkins says. “Goddess braids, sometimes called Bohemian braids, are normal box braids but a little thicker. The main difference in this iteration is feeding through long curly strands that cascade against the braid. Think Ariel but on land. Zoe Kravitz and Janelle Monae have been killing it with their goddess braids.”
This is the perfect protective style for anyone who's looking to give their hair a break from styling and heat, or anyone that wants to feel like an earthy goddess. Hawkins recommends styling and maintaining your goddess braids the same way you would do any box braids. “If your fed-out long curls begin to get a little dry, add some Dove Brilliant Gloss and Repair Serum to bring them back to life,” he says.
Textured Lob
The lob is getting new life this fall. “This is a very trendy haircut that has gained popularity for its ability to add movement and dimension to medium length hair,” Soshyn says. “It offers a fresh and youthful look. This haircut suits most face shapes, but particularly those with square and round faces.” To style this look, apply a sea salt spray to damp hair and scrunch it.
Chin-Skimming Bob
"The chin skimming bob is the bob of the fall,” Hawkins says. “Unlike lobs or shoulder-hitting cuts of the past, this bob is unapologetically… well… a bob. This is the kind of haircut that if done right can take you from cute to drop dead gorgeous. This style can work on all lengths and textures, whether your hair is bone straight or very curly/coily. It’s all about getting that blunt, jaw skimming chop.”
Hawkins points to Elizabeth Olsen and Rachel Zegler for chic examples of this cut. Whether your hair is curly or straight, everyone wants to shine. “Again, my holy grail product for the fall is my Brilliant Gloss and Repair Serum,” he says “The shine and gloss that this product creates will make any bob stand out.”
Long Layers and Face-Framing Highlights
Give long locks a fall 2023 update with this style. “This is a timeless and versatile option that has gained popularity for its ability to add depth and dimension to long hair,” Soshyn says. “It offers a natural and sun kissed look. This haircut suits those with long hair and various types of face shapes, especially oval or round faces. To style this look, apply a heat-protectant to damp hair and blow dry with a large round brush to create volume. Use a curling iron to add loose waves for a romantic look. Finish with a light hold hairspray to set the style.”
Wide Curtain Bangs
Think of wide bangs like a less wispy version of a curtain bang. “Bangs are longer and wider on the face for the fall,” Pipino says. “This means they are not so curved around the face, but have more of a geometric angle to them and with a lot of graduation and slight layering. This creates a much stronger eye and it can take much more mascara and eyeliner to compliment the wider bangs.”
Blunt Bob With Curtain Bangs
That being said, traditional curtain bangs aren’t going anywhere. "This a versatile and chic haircut that has gained popularity for its ability to frame the face and add softness,” Soshyn says. “It offers a modern twist to the classic bob haircut. This haircut suits most face shapes, but particularly compliments those with oval or heart-shaped faces.” To style, apply mousse to damp hair and blow dry with a round brush for a smooth finish. You can use a flat iron or curling iron to create slight waves for added texture. Finish with hairspray for a lived-in look.