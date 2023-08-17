Fall 2023's Top Hair Color Trends Are All About Blonde

01 of 07

Barbie Blonde

Many blondes feel the urge to go darker come fall, perhaps with lowlights or a warmer base. Not so this year! “Blondes are on the rise partly because of the new hit movie Barbie, though it’s always been popular among my clients,” explains celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham. “So many of my clients want to go very blonde. You typically don’t see as many clients going lighter in the fall, but the Barbiecore aesthetic has really taken hold.”

Cunningham says that many of her clients with straight hair are asking to go blonde in attempts to replicate Margot Robbie’s look. “But a beautiful, dimensional blonde looks great on all hair types,” she shares. “The trick is working with your colorist to choose the right shades of blonde that will compliment your natural skin tone. Clients with healthier hair will also look better as a blonde versus clients with hair that is dry or damaged.” Since there are so many shades of blonde—just like there are shades of pink in Barbie World—Cunningham recommends booking a consultation with your colorist to figure out which is most flattering for your skin tone. And don’t forget the upkeep! “Blonde hair, especially Barbie platinum, requires frequent trips to the salon for root touch-ups and toning treatments to keep hair from looking brassy.” She always recommends Olaplex 4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo ($30).