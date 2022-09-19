7 Fall Shoes Trends to Start the Season on the Right Foot

As summer reaches its final days, it’s time to stow away our chunky flip-flops and reach for a new pair of shoes to refresh our wardrobes. With every seasonal change comes a new set of trends, and fall 2022 is not looking to disappoint. Shoes from our younger years like Mary Janes and ballet flats are having a moment (perhaps influenced by our urge to reach back to simpler times), while comfort-focused and practical shoes like track sneakers are also becoming a favorite among celebrities like Kate Moss and Kendall Jenner. Some shoe trends we just can’t quite kick yet like western-style boots and chunky platform heels.

To get you prepped for the season, we’ve put together seven shoe trends you will want to “add to cart” for fall 2022. Scroll to see our picks.



The Comeback Clogs

Whispers started to brew last fall about the return of the clog, but this fall, the Dutch-inspired shoes are sure to claim their place in the trend cycle. Rihanna and Kendall Jenner have both been spotted wearing the shoes recently, and with the popularity of the Birkenstock Boston clogs on TikTok, it’s no surprise that this silhouette is having a moment.

The Return of Ballet Flats

The balletcore aesthetic took center stage earlier this year, and it doesn’t seem like the style is going anywhere fast. Anticipate seeing ballet flats return this fall but in an unexpected way. Brands are taking the term literally, creating flats with elastic straps and satiny fabrics that pay homage to classic ballerina shoes. We also expect to see more ballet flats with quirky touches like square toes and exaggerated bows.

Grown-Up Mary Janes

If you’re like me, hearing the term Mary Janes sends shivers down your spine with flashbacks of strict school dress codes. The style is about to take over for fall 2022, but luckily it’s getting a big-kid upgrade. On the F/W 22 runway, we saw everything from chunky platforms to buckles galore, so we’ll accept the updated style into our fall wardrobes.

Hitting the Track

It seemed like it would never happen, but this fall could be the end of chunky sneakers. Bella Hadid has proclaimed the Adidas Samba shoes as the It-girl footwear of 2022 by opting for the sneakers on multiple occasions. Others, like Emma Chamberlain, have followed suit. So, while we won’t be letting our platform sneakers go just yet, it’s refreshing to see on-trend, comfort-focused shoes.

Knee-High Boots

Knee-high boots were never necessarily out of style, but we think they will be the shoes of choice over short ankle booties this fall. We’re seeing these boots mostly paired with block heels, but brands like Khaite are also adapting the classic riding boot style for their fall collections.

Chunky Platform Heels

We have Valentino’s and Versace’s fall 2022 collections to credit for the *slightly terrifying* chunky platform heels trend this fall. The '70s-inspired style harks back to the era of Abba, and similarly, the shoes are most prevalent in vibrant, striking shades like fuchsia and chartreuse.

Western-Inspired Boots

Summer 2022 was all about cowboy boots, and it looks like the trend isn’t going anywhere this fall. While we saw the boots paired with sundresses and shorts in the warmer months, when the weather starts to turn, we plan to style the shoes with midi dresses and loose-fitting jeans.