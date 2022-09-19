5 Fall Outerwear Trends to Try ASAP

Few fall essentials can transform an outfit as quickly as a coat: Slip an oversize peacoat over a sweatsuit and no one’s any the wiser or top off a regular jeans-and-tee look with a bright red puffer for an instant upgrade. And sure, it may seem impossible, but the heat will inevitably break, and in its place, autumn will arrive. With the cooler weather, of course, comes a new crop of fall outerwear trends—and this season, there are plenty of elevated, practical styles to stock up on.

While quilted coats made a statement at brands like Acne Studios, Dior, and Dries van Noten, the classic puffer cemented its status as a perennial must-have thanks to Christian Wijnants, Copenhagen’s Baum und Pferdgarten, and Moncler’s collaboration with JW Anderson. Meanwhile, shearling-lined coats made waves at Coach, Gucci, and Michael Kors.

Though some trends are fleeting, others are worth investing in. Ahead are the five fall 2022 outerwear trends to pay attention to, plus the best ones to shop now.

Faux Fur and Shearling

Michael Kors was onto something when he said his fall 2022 collection was “the antithesis of sad slipper life”—an allusion to the opulence and luxury of the faux-fur coats in his collection. This season, brands like Marni, Balenciaga, and Kim Shui all got in on the splendor of a full faux mink or a shearling-lined bomber. Pair a longline fur coat with flares and a sweater or a more cropped version with wide-leg jeans worn at the hips.

Quilted Coats

This season’s best outerwear trends toe the line between transient and timeless, and the all-over quilting trend seen at Dior, Dries van Noten, and Acne Studios is square on the line.

New-Era Leather

Not every outerwear trend can be practical, and this season’s new-era leather trend—a floor-grazing leather trench at Ann Demeulemeester or one at Balmain with sleeves so long that they moonlight as finger-length gloves—is proof. (Brands like Markarian and Miu Miu embraced a more traditional, chic utilization of leather.)

Puffers

Even if it’s not snowing and hailing at once, there’s a good use for a puffer coat—even if only for aesthetics. Baum und Pferdgarten showed a midi-length patent leather puffer in both black and fire-engine red, while Christian Wijnants showed a bomber-puffer hybrid and Moncler x JW Anderson collaborated on a genderless light pink version.

Sophisticated Tailoring

As if sharp tailoring was ever out of style: This season, brands like Bevza, Peter Do, and Jil Sander reimagined details like a sculptural, flat-bow collar; a clean double-breasted style; or a blazer/coat so comically oversize that it brings to mind a particular Rugrats episode—in a good way.