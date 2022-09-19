While it isn’t close to being chilly enough to pull out your sweaters just yet, we’re approaching autumn, and there’s no temperature requirement to test out the best fall 2022 makeup trends. Before you’ve had your first sip of a pumpkin spice latte, you can start sporting what will surely be the biggest makeup looks of the season.
Whether you’re practically a pro or more of a newbie, the best part about the fall 2022 makeup trends is that there’s a look for everyone at every level. Nailing monochromatic shimmer doesn’t require being a makeup mastermind. It all comes down to choosing the right shades. And everyone can work a brown eyeshadow moment or a pop of sparkle. For those who have clocked some serious time with their makeup brushes, they can have fun with colorful cut creases or play with the new smoky eye rule.
Read on for the newest fall beauty trends, according to makeup artists.
Meet the Expert
- Lori Taylor Davis, Smashbox’s Global Pro Lead Artist
- Kate Synnott, celebrity makeup artist and RÓEN Beauty’s Creative Director
- Priscilla Ono, Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist
Colorful Cut Creases
“This is a combo trend where graphic liner meets a defined crease,” says Lori Taylor Davis, Smashbox’s Global Pro Lead Artist. “A multidimensional eye application where color is the focus, it’s the Goldilocks of eye makeup. The color palette is a soft pop of color—think russet, deep pink, and soft reds, like Smashbox Always on Cream Shadow in Guava or Sienna ($25).
A nod to trends of the past, dimension is achieved by sculpting the eye with a pop of color.” She admits this look isn’t for wallflowers but rather, “the makeup wearer whose everyday life is a runway, the artist whose face is their canvas for play, or the risk-taker.”
Two-Dimensional Makeup
Kate Synnott, celebrity makeup artist and RÓEN Beauty’s Creative Director, does this look a lot on her clients. “It’s basically keeping one element of the face matte while another element has a pop of gloss or high shine,” she says. “I love velvety, matte skin with a high-shine, glossy lip. This is something we see on red carpets all the time, but it’s also a beautiful look for natural light and real life.”
Monochromatic Shimmer
“This fall, I think we’ll see people continuing to want makeup products that are multitasking and flexible, particularly when it comes to shimmer,” says Priscilla Ono, Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist. “Monochromatic shimmer is a really simple look, using the same highlight color on your cheeks, cheekbones, brow bone, eyes, and even overall on your skin for a harmonious radiance.
I like to use the new Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop’Lit All Over Glow Enhancer ($34) because it can literally be used anywhere in a multitude of ways—you can either mix a pea-size amount into your favorite foundation for the perfect soft glow or wear alone for a flattering no-makeup makeup glow up.” Just dab with your fingers, a brush, or a sponge until you get your desired effect. Depending on the color you pick, you can go darker to create a more bronzed effect or go lighter to light up your face.
The Smoky Eye/Power Lip Combo
The old-school rule of picking an eye or lip look—or pairing a smoky eye with a nude lip—is gone. Now you can sport bold eyes and lips. “It’s all about deep smoky eyes in black, charcoal gray, or a rich brown paired with lips that are just as rich in tone, like reds and blacks,” Davis says.
“This look is very ’90s; what’s old is new again. The smoky eye of 2022 is unstructured like it was slept in, pairing a liner pencil smudged into the lash line with a smoky-toned shadow and finish with fluttery natural lashes. Another smoky eye trend is pairing the smokiness with an ultraviolet color either popped onto the lid or applied to the inner corner—think yellow, bright blue, or bright green.”
A Pop of Sparkle
A trend that won’t quit, it’s all about beautiful, glowy makeup with a pop of sparkle on the lip, eyes, or both. “I think Hailey Bieber is responsible for this trend,” Synnott says. “She used RÓEN Beauty's Mood 4 Ever Eyeshadow Palette ($49) in her latest Vogue ‘Get Ready with Me’ video. This seems like it would be a younger look, but honestly, with the right cream formulas and fine silky sparkle cream shadow, anyone can create this look. Using your fingers to apply this eyeshadow palette is the best way to get it to stay all day. And the beauty about cream products is there's no fallout, so the sparkles stay on the eyes and don’t end up all over your face.”
Exaggerated Liner
“This is not a traditional cat eye—it has a really strong, elongated angle that continues right from the lash line,” Ono says. “I love keeping it really strong, without smudging or blending the edges or any shadow in. I feel like it imbues this amazing sense of strength and confidence. I recently did this look on Rihanna using the Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner ($24) in Cuz I’m Black, which is my go-to for defining the eyes. You can keep the rest of the lid natural, or if you wanna go bold, use a colored liner instead of black.”
Unexpected Color
“Breaking the rules and doing the unexpected is the theme for fall 2022,” Davis says. “This trend is usually a last-minute addition or leveling up an already applied makeup look. A pop of unexpected color can be added to the center of a smoky lid or the inner corner of the eye can be bright or a shimmer.” You can also try an additional color added to the lip to make it multidimensional or add a shimmer to the cheeks for a high-wattage glow.
Siren Eyes
“This look has been happening for years, but I think TikTok gave it a name and started a craze of siren eyes tutorials,” Synnott says. “It’s basically thin, winged-out, and elongated eyes with soft neutral tones and black fluffy lashes. It’s a super-sexy cat eye without being heavy or ’60s-looking. This look is flattering on all eye shapes because the liner is super thin. I love using Charlotte Tilbury’s Rock ‘N’ Kohl Liner ($29) with Q-tips to make sure it’s easy to keep the liner thin and wipe away any mistakes.
Then I love the RÓEN Beauty 52° Cool Eyeshadow Palette ($49); there's a few different neutral tones in this palette, so it works for any eye color. The cream shadows give a glassy effect; it’s better to use a brush for this look. RÓEN Beauty’s Everything Eye Brush ($32) makes everyone feel like a makeup artist because it does all the work for you. It’s like a mix of a smudger and blender brush in one. Add a swipe of RÓEN Beauty’s Cake Mascara ($28) to your lashes to give a silky black, fully finished look.”
Warm Brown
At this point we’ve lost track of how many beauty trends Rihanna has sparked. “Brown is going to be huge for fall, and I’m here for it,” Ono says. “Rihanna’s favorite color is brown, and the shade is having a huge moment right now in fashion and interior design. I’m excited to see it transcend to beauty, particularly on the lids and lips. To get started with this trend, I’d use the Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Face + Eye Bronzer & Highlighter Palette ($48), which features a gorgeous array of bronze-brown shades that flatter all skin tones.
You can create both minimalist and maximalist eye looks here, depending on if you use the shades wet (more impact) or dry (more subtle). Plus, I love a good pencil eyeliner to add extra definition, so you can add the Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner ($23) in In Big Truffle, Space Cookie, and Puppy Eyez to play around with brown. Brown is no longer an alternative to a black liner or traditional gray or black smoky eye—it’s now a frontrunner that actually looks good on everyone because of the various undertones and shade depths it can have. It’s really so versatile! I also really love the Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Unveil ($26), a gorgeous chocolate brown that gives me such nostalgic ’90s vibes.”