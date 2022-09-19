While it isn’t close to being chilly enough to pull out your sweaters just yet, we’re approaching autumn, and there’s no temperature requirement to test out the best fall 2022 makeup trends. Before you’ve had your first sip of a pumpkin spice latte, you can start sporting what will surely be the biggest makeup looks of the season.

Whether you’re practically a pro or more of a newbie, the best part about the fall 2022 makeup trends is that there’s a look for everyone at every level. Nailing monochromatic shimmer doesn’t require being a makeup mastermind. It all comes down to choosing the right shades. And everyone can work a brown eyeshadow moment or a pop of sparkle. For those who have clocked some serious time with their makeup brushes, they can have fun with colorful cut creases or play with the new smoky eye rule.

Read on for the newest fall beauty trends, according to makeup artists.

