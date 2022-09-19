5 Fall Handbag Trends to Carry You Through the Season

Bags are a tricky trend to keep up with because it’s so easy to fall in love with a bag and make it your forever piece. If you’re like me, you prefer investing in long-term handbags rather than nonfunctional It bags. Luckily, fall 2022 is leaning into staple handbags. If you flash back to the F/W 22 runway shows, you’ll see classic silhouettes like chic crescent bags or classic tote bags everywhere. We feel like these timeless styles are ones to hold on to for fall and seasons to come. From the perfect work tote to minimalistic shoulder bags, we predict these trends will withstand the ever-changing trend cycle.

We’re also seeing some “trendy” bags in the mix for the fall, like faux-fur and statement-making, going-out bags, but they’re still functional and could easily become go-to items in your wardrobe for moments when you feel a bit more daring. So whether you’re looking to commit to a new forever bag or just looking to change it up for the season, we’ve put together the top handbag trends for fall 2022. Scroll to see what’s in store.

The Carry-All

The mega tote isn’t just for work and yoga classes anymore. The everyday bag was seen on the fall 2022 runway at The Row, Khaite, Brandon Maxwell, and more. So it’s time to rejoice because we can once again carry around a bag that fits a phone charger, wallet, and lip gloss all at once and have it be on trend.

Fuzzy Bags

Remember when fluffy bags were all the rage in the early 2000s? Well, it’s no surprise that the fuzzy trend is coming back this fall. Beloved Y2K brand Blumarine hopped on the trend with a new drop of faux-fur bags, while edgier brands like Off-White and Helmut Lang are gravitating toward faux fur for the new season. We can’t wait to try this handbag trend when there’s a chill in the air again.

Crescent Bags

If there was one takeaway from the F/W 22 runway shows in terms of handbags, it’s that the crescent bag is the It bag of the season. The curvy style was seen everywhere from Miu Miu to Bottega Veneta to Louis Vuitton, so it might be a worthy investment bag for fall if you’re in the mood to splurge.

Sleek Shoulder Bags

Every handbag collection needs a timeless shoulder bag in the lineup—no matter the season. If you’re on the hunt for a new one, consider a ’90s-esque style bag. It looks especially chic with the neutral tones of fall and easily transitions from day to night. What’s not to love?

Statement-Making Sparkle

Sometimes you just need to have a bit of fun with your bag. The crystal bag trend has been around for a bit, but it’s not going anywhere this fall. It’s the perfect touch of sparkle for an evening out on the town.