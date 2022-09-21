14 Fall Trends We're Ready to Wear... Like, Now

Enter September: When your sleeves slowly inch longer and the (pumpkin) lattes get hotter. Beyond the PSL lifestyle, the most exciting part of a new season is hitting refresh on your wardrobe. Fall is notoriously a fashion favorite—allowing creativity to flow with lots of layers and heavier accessories.

This season fall fashion trends speak for themselves, injecting personality into your ensemble from Barbiecore to Plazacore, the party boot to metallic dressing, and everything in between. We’re seeing a range of dominating color palettes to play with beyond classic neutrals (which will never be out of style, by the way.) Think bright reds, calming lavenders, and of course hot-hot pink setting a new tone to autumnal dressing. Along with exciting color trends, we’re seeing modern twists on classic staples, which certainly breathes new life into daily dressing.

If there’s one thing that’s certain among this season’s trends it’s that there’s something for everyone. Scroll for more on the 14 fall trends that are leading the way from wishlist to wardrobe.

Think Pink

Following Valentino’s head-to-toe, wall-to-wall pink runway presentation for Fall 2022, the infamous hue has catapulted to “it color” territory. Following the collection’s premiere we’ve seen a handful of Hollywood’s most influential style stars (Gigi Hadid, Florence Pugh, and Zendaya, to name a few) give the trend their red carpet blessing.

Sealing the deal for pink’s popularity comes from the highly anticipated Barbie movie , so much so that “Barbiecore” has officially been coined the trend’s title. With film direction from Greta Gerwig, a force in the art of feminist-driven storytelling, and leads Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, it’s no surprise the world has been living for Barbie-nostalgia.

Whether you’re feeling bold in a monochrome pink ensemble, or prefer a pop of color against neutrals, there are plenty of options to style this season’s most popular trend.

Runway Heroes: Valentino, Marc Jacobs, Versace, Staud, Michael Kors Collection, Chanel

The Little White Tank

The simple white tank made quite the statement across the fall/winter 2022 runway scene. From pairing with denim as casual daywear to styling for a night out with glittering skirts, the options are endless. The not-so-basic basic has been a long standing wardrobe essential, but this season we’re seeing the white tank become the intentional centerpiece of styled looks.

Have fun this season by playing with ever-evolving takes on the classic piece. From clean and simple to cut-outs to designer logos, this trend has shown a light on how transformational the white tank truly is.

Runway Heroes: Bottega Veneta, Prada, Chloe, Bevza

Pedal to the Metal

The rise of metallic dressing has been a few seasons in the making and it’s safe to say the trend has fully arrived for fall 2022. From silver tote bags to statement footwear, foiled outerwear to shining trousers, metallic tones are no longer reserved for the evening.

Ready to dip your toes into one of fall’s bolder trends but not sure where to start? We suggest styling your metallic statement piece with black leather and white T-shirts for a chic balancing act.

Runway Heroes: Khaite, Acne Studios, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Commission, Michael Kors Collection

Deconstructed Knits

Whether you’re familiar with TikTok’s fashion movement “Avant Apocalypse” or not, the style has certainly rooted itself in inspiration from one of fall’s leading trends—the deconstructed knit. Asymmetry is the name of the game here, with beautifully crafted designs that are intentionally torn in an ever-just-so fashion.

Runway Heroes: Acne Studios, Christopher Esber, Dion Lee

Going For the Gold

This season bold, gold jewelry has stolen the show. Stack up chunky bracelets and rings with a paired-back ensemble for a statement look that stretches beyond the clothes we wear. The philosophy here is simply: The more the merrier.

Runway Heroes: Saint Laurent, Chloe, Patou

The Party Boot

Knee-high boots that pack a punch are this season’s most celebrated trend. Whether it be thigh-high patent, glitter, or your favorite color, the “party boot” has arrived in full force. Style back to a mini-skirt and tights for a night out, or under your favorite loose-fit denim for a more relaxed take on the trend.

Runway Heroes: Bottega Veneta, Khaite, Courréges, Isabel Marant

Cool in Corsets

With a history dating back to the 1500s, the corset is one of fashion’s most iconic silhouettes. Fast forward to 2022, you can expect to see its popularity continue to rise through the fall season. Think updated designs in the form of long sleeve dresses, rich color palettes, corset-inspired shapes, and layered styling.

Runway Heroes: Dion Lee, Fendi, Versace

A Sheer Thing

In true autumnal fashion, shearling and faux fur have found refreshing ways to work themselves into our wardrobes. Sleek biker jackets, funky handbags, and cozy vests have upgraded the style we’ve long associated to classic, cold-weathered gear. You’ll be seeing options to revamp the bundled-up look with your accessories to outerwear and every layer in between.

Runway Heroes: Max Mara, Chloe, Nanushka, Off-White, Jacquemus, Dion Lee

Burning Red

Red is coming in hot as a dominant shade this year. Seen splashed across countless runways for the fall season, it packs a punch in any look. Bold outerwear and transitional separates make for countless combinations to incorporate the hue in your fall wardrobe. Pair with dark neutrals like black, navy, chocolate brown, and gray if you feel a need to ground the color down.

Runway Heroes: Tibi, Isabel Marant, Stella McCartney, Staud, Proenza Schouler, Versace, Bottega Veneta

Product Picks Staud

Tove

Tibi

Bundled in Balaclava

We’ve seen the balaclava steadily rise in popularity over the past several seasons. When styled with sleek, tailored outerwear it’s the chic finishing touch we never knew we needed. Classic, graceful, and ever-so stylish there’s no doubt it’s a top choice for cold-weathered accessories this season. When you’re in the mood for a casual take, opt for chunkier, ribbed finishes to channel an athleisure-inspired look.

Runway Heroes: Max Mara, Lauren Manoogian

Living in Lavender

Here to round off our fall color trends comes in the loveliest of hues: Lavender. Seen styled monochromatically, featured as evening wear, bundled up as outerwear, and pared back to neutral coordinates for cool-girl street style, there is plenty of inspiration to go around. Not only is the shade known to bring feelings of tranquility, but it’s proven to be transitional through seasons and occasions.

Runway Heroes: Khaite, Stella McCartney, Lafayette 148, Proenza Schouler, Tibi, Bottega Veneta, Off-White

Loe-Rise, Baggy Bottoms

The demand (and volume) of oversized-fit denim has continued to grow. This season we’ve seen the added element of a low-rise fit give the popular denim style a refreshing, semi-nostalgic twist. In the early aughts, skin-tight, low-rise pants were all the rage, but fast forward 22 years later and denim has (thankfully) found a happy middle ground to play in.

The beauty of the “boyfriend fit” bottom is you can easily play with proportions. Pair with form-fitting tops and bodysuits when striving to find balance, or go all out in oversized with loose button downs that are effortlessly tucked ~just so~ for a carefree, albeit stylish look.

Runway Heroes: TIbi, Gauchere, The Row, Off-White, Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo, Kwaidan Editions, Dries Van Noten, Nehera, Marc Jacobs, Khaite

Power Shoulders

A true wardrobe staple comes in the shape of a strong blazer. More specifically, a powerful shoulder-padded blazer. The silhouette walked down countless runways and was photographed for countless lookbooks to ring in the fall season. The best part of this particular piece is that it’s just as hybrid as your back-to-work schedule. The power-shoulder trend is easily worn to the office as a stylish upgrade to workwear and seamlessly lends itself to cool street style for weekend-wear.

Runway Heroes: The Row, Peter Do, Loewe, Valentino, Proenza Schouler, Stella McCartney, Saint Laurent

Plazacore

The prep trend we saw throughout Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, and Chanel’s fall collections gives a whole new meaning to the idea of back-to-school shopping. Varsity-style bomber jackets, preppy takes on layers with neck scarves styled under button-downs, scrunched knee socks and Mary-Jane combos, and of course, the micro mini skirt create the perfect style storm. The trend made an early grand entrance with pre-fall popularity, resulting in TikTok infamously dubbing it Plazacore.

You can have some serious fun playing with Plazacore by going all out in your stylingwe’re talking head-to-toe preppy. But don’t fret if the Constance Billard uniform isn’t your vibe. You can easily make a subtle nod to the trend with cozy sweater vests and Blair Waldorf-approved accessories.

Runway Heroes: Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, MM6 Maison Margiela, Ralph Lauren, Chanel, Maryam Nassir Zadeh