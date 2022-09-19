When fall comes around, it seems like everything but accessories gets all the shine. I’m not faulting coats, boots, and our beloved chunky sweaters; they deserve their moment. But just because we’re bundling up doesn’t mean we should neglect the many possibilities of fall accessory trends.

Bangles, alien sunglasses, and sculptural chrome pieces are just a few of the many styles popular this fall that deserve their star moment in your ’fit check. Whether you’re looking for something fresh to shop or want to dust off a few things that have been laying stagnant in your closet, there’s a fun little accessory that is sure to brighten your autumnal mood board. Below are seven of our favorites this season.

The Bangles

Design by Tiana Crispino

If you’re of a certain age, you may remember the distinct sound that came from a stack of skinny metallic bangles, ensuring everyone could hear you entering a room during the late ’90s and early aughts. Bangles are back but not entirely in the way you remember, as seen on the runways at LaQuan Smith, Chanel, and Saint Laurent. This time around, the stackable bracelets are a bit chunkier, more sophisticated, and a lot more glamorous.

A Charmed Life

Design by Tiana Crispino

After DIY summer camp–inspired bracelets became the accessory du jour, it was only a matter of time for charm bracelets to go through their own renaissance. Whether you want to customize the piece to your every hobby and desire or would rather participate in the trend with a subtler option, there’s a charm bracelet out there that will perfectly suit you.

Chunk It Up

Design by Tiana Crispino

Since they’re, often viewed through a more practical lens, belts are one of the most overlooked accessories. This season, chunky belts are back. While you may not want to go full tilt into the chunky belt trend of the past—back when belts served no purpose other than taking up valuable outfit real estate—this is a moment to show your belts some love. Try securing yours at the waist or opt for an oversize buckle to pair with your low-rise jeans.

Product Picks Diesel

Miaou

BeltBe

Sculptural Silver

Design by Tiana Crispino

Delicate gold pieces have been reigning supreme for the past few years, and while they will always hold a special place in our jewelry boxes, it’s time to show some love to our other favorite precious metal, silver. Particularly, sculptural chrome pieces that pack a punch. Think wavy rings, oversize earrings, and necklaces that hold their own and look good in a stack.

Ball Is Life

Design by Tiana Crispino

I don’t know how else to put this, but balls are in. I’m talking about strings of spherical, bulbous beads as seen at Tory Burch and Versace. Size preference is, of course, a personal choice.

Drip and Dangle

Design by Tiana Crispino

It might be time to give your small hoops and huggies a much-needed rest. This fall, our earlobes are bringing the glitz and glamor with uber-embellished, dangling earrings. While you continue to add more layers to your look as the temperatures drop, a sparkling, free-flowing set of earrings will make sure you don’t end up lost in the crowd of neutral wool coats.

Alien Superstar

Design by Tiana Crispino

No surprise here, but the wraparound, alien-inspired sunglasses loved by Kim Kardashian, Alexa Demie, and more aren’t going anywhere this season. Fortunately, you don’t need to take out a loan to secure a pair of Balenciaga shades, as many brands have been putting out their own interpretations on the market.