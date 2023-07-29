How to Spot a Fake Handbag: 7 Ways to Make Sure You Found the Real Thing

The internet is a double-edged sword: Access to designer goods is just a click away, but quality and authenticity can be a gamble. Most of us wind up shopping for some of our style purchases online, but it’s hard to know the real thing from the dupe—not to mention that dream purse you’ve lusted after may not be anywhere near your location. Before dropping your hard-earned cash on a designer bag you aren't sure about, it’s best to know what to look for to make sure it’s actually an authentic, luxury bag. Ahead, an authentication specialist at Fashionphile shares her seven top tips on how to spot a fake handbag, so you can make sure you know exactly what you're buying.

Meet the Expert Laura Chavez-Sainz is the senior manager of authentication at Fashionphile, the largest resale platform for luxury goods in the U.S.

Why Should You Avoid Fake Handbags?

When you spot a designer bag you love at a much lower price than normal, it may feel too good to be true—and that's because it usually is. Fake handbags, also known as counterfeits, are far too common both online and in real life, and while they may look like an appealing deal, it's best to steer clear. In addition to disrespect for the original designer's work, fake handbags often have a lower-quality construction, so it might not look like it does in the picture and/or could fall apart quickly. You also don’t really know if harmful chemicals were used in the production process, putting both yourself and the bag's maker at risk.

There are also moral reasons not to purchase a counterfeit bag: Not only was it created against the law, but you may unwittingly contribute to criminal enterprises that engage in forced labor and human trafficking. Even in the luxury space, labor conditions in factories are never ideal, but it’s even worse when it’s an unregulated manufacturer. Nearly 28% of fake products seized by the government are handbags and wallets, and according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, over 90% of all counterfeits come through international mail and express environments, most of which are funneled through small, e-commerce businesses. Bottom line: know before you buy, always opt for the real thing, and do your due diligence ahead of time.