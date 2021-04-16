A Guide to Facial Piercings, as Seen on Your Favorite Celebs

Facial piercings are a major commitment. For one, they’re always visible, and most can’t be hidden on a day-to-day basis (at least not until they're healed). Plus, it can be hard to figure out exactly what type, size, or color of jewelry to get for your aesthetic. However, when you find yourself with an itch to get a facial piercing, you can look no further than to your favorite celebrities for inspiration. Many currently or used to have nose piercings, and you can find big names sporting lip piercings, eyebrow piercings, and even dermal piercings.
Read on for some of our favorite celebrity facial piercings, from daring to demure.
Bejeweled Septum Piercing
A septum piercing is a classic facial piercing. If you like the look of a nostril piercing but want something more impactful, septums are a great choice. By choosing a more ornate piece of jewelry, like the bejeweled nose ring FKA Twigs wears here, you can make a major statement. If you're worried something flashy will take away from the rest of your look, stick to smaller, less reflective jewels.
Aesthetically-Pleasing Nostril Piercing
While a nostril piercing is the most common type of facial piercing, that doesn’t mean yours can't stand out from the crowd. Kehlani put a stylish twist on her piercing by choosing a stud with a small jewel, giving the piece a certain lightness. We also love the squared-off design.
Ball-Closure Septum Piercing
While a lot of septum piercings tend to rely on ornate jewelry to up the impact, you can actually achieve the same effect by going for something more simple. Willow Smith exemplifies this perfectly with her chic ball-closure septum piercing. A simple ring can sometimes feel utilitarian; because this septum jewelry has some design elements, it makes a statement while still feeling minimal.
Simple Ring Nostril Piercing
If ornate nose jewelry isn’t your thing but you still like a bit of style, try opting for a simple nose ring. Lauren Jauregui’s thin hoop wraps snugly against her nostril. If you don’t like silver or gold, there are plenty of other options—just about any color you can think of. This type of piercing is perfect for the person who wants to complement their aesthetic without feeling flashy.
Natural-Looking Nose Stud
Just because facial piercings are front and center doesn't mean they have to be flashy. Tinashe's simple, natural-looking nose stud pairs beautifully with a bronze smoky eye and soft, effortless hair. If you're someone who would describe themselves as low-key, this is a great option.
Multiple Nose Piercings
Keke Palmer knows how to own a bold look, and her nose piercings are no exception. Rather than going for one piercing like most people would, Palmer shows us that sometimes more is more. By offsetting the singular stud with two rings on the other nostril, the piercings draw the eye to the nose and offer a unique, edgier look than a single stud or ring.
Lip Ring
Lip rings can feel like a big step toward the more rock and roll side of facial piercings, but they can fit just about any aesthetic or style. Here, Lady Gaga shows us just how true that is by pairing her lip ring with multi-colored sunglasses and a casual bun. A lip ring is a great way to instantly spice up your look.
Double Lip Ring
If you're someone who wants to focus on the beauty of the jewelry, opt for a double piercing like the lip rings Cara Delevingne is sporting here. By doubling the number of piercings, you're more likely to draw in the eye, creating a more impactful look.
Eyebrow Piercing
Facial piercings are far from restricted to the lower half of the face. Eyebrow piercings add instant edge to any look. Stay within the traditional jewelry color palette (silver, gold, or platinum) and your piercing will work with any ensemble.