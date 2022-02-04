01 of 04

Fillers

What It Is: Both hyaluronic acid fillers (such as Juvederm) and biostimulatory options (such as Sculptra) can provide visible and immediate lifting as well as volumetric support of the face, says Chang. "As we mature, we lose fat, collagen, and bone, all of which are supporting structures for our facial skin. Fillers add back volume under the skin, effectively lifting it," she explains. Common areas where they're used include the cheeks, nasolabial folds, and jawline.

How Much It Costs: The price tag can add up pretty quickly. Chang says fillers can range anywhere from $850 to $1,500 per syringe (depending on the type of filler and the practice) and for lifting purposes, multiple syringes and multiple treatments are needed for maximum results. So, you're looking at thousands of dollars. That being said, the results can last for up to a year, if not more, depending on the type of filler and where it's injected.

How Invasive It Is: Very minimal. Filler needles are small, and the filler is often combined with a topical numbing agent to dull any discomfort. Swelling or bruising is possible, though there's no real downtime.

Lift Factor: Anyone who has lost even a little volume in their face is a candidate for filler, says Chang, While the lifting results may not necessarily be as dramatic as those of a facelift, the subtle enhancement is often ideal for those seeking a more understated boost to their skin.