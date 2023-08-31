How to Use Eyeshadow as Eyeliner, According to a Makeup Artist

Lining our eyes is a makeup technique that will never depreciate. However, there are more creative ways to achieve this look than just using a pencil or liquid liner. Whether you want a natural tight-line or smoky wing, using eyeshadow (yes, you read that right) can help you create any defined eye look.

"Anyone can wear eyeshadow as eyeliner," pro makeup artist Maria Gianno adds. "With eyeshadow, you have flexibility to create more eye looks than with a liquid liner, which can be too harsh [and difficult] for some people." Ahead, Gianno breaks down how to use eyeshadow as eyeliner.

Materials and Getting Started

Find an Angled Eyeshadow Brush: Good news: Applying eyeshadow as a liner doesn't require several tools. Gianno recommends only using an angled brush. "An angled eyeliner brush offers control for soft, smoky, or sharp liner looks," Gianno says. "With this brush, you can create whichever look you want." Alternatively, if you want to create a tight-line look, you can use a flat brush and gently press the brush along the lashline to deposit the color.

Good news: Applying eyeshadow as a liner doesn't require several tools. Gianno recommends only using an angled brush. "An angled eyeliner brush offers control for soft, smoky, or sharp liner looks," Gianno says. "With this brush, you can create whichever look you want." Alternatively, if you want to create a tight-line look, you can use a flat brush and gently press the brush along the lashline to deposit the color. Decide on Wet vs Dry: Eyeshadow is a dry powder product, but you can apply it wet or dry. If you want a subtle wash of color on your lash line, opt for a dry application. To intensify the color, you'll want to dampen your brush with setting spray, as this helps the pigment latch on better. "For longevity, I always recommend spraying your brush with some setting spray; it will be easier to apply the eyeshadow and last much longer," Gianno says.

