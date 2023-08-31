How to Use Eyeshadow as Eyeliner, According to a Makeup Artist

Lining our eyes is a makeup technique that will never depreciate. However, there are more creative ways to achieve this look than just using a pencil or liquid liner. Whether you want a natural tight-line or smoky wing, using eyeshadow (yes, you read that right) can help you create any defined eye look.
"Anyone can wear eyeshadow as eyeliner," pro makeup artist Maria Gianno adds. "With eyeshadow, you have flexibility to create more eye looks than with a liquid liner, which can be too harsh [and difficult] for some people." Ahead, Gianno breaks down how to use eyeshadow as eyeliner.
Materials and Getting Started
- Choose a Matte Eyeshadow: Eyeshadows come in several finishes and formulas, but Gianno loves using matte formulas as eyeliner. "Matte eyeshadows tend to have more pigmentation, so I reach for matte shades when wanting to use shadow as eyeliner," she explains. "If I want a glitter finish for the liner, I like to create the base with a flat eyeshadow first, and then I'll go over on top with a shimmer eyeshadow to get maximum definition and pigment."
- Find an Angled Eyeshadow Brush: Good news: Applying eyeshadow as a liner doesn't require several tools. Gianno recommends only using an angled brush. "An angled eyeliner brush offers control for soft, smoky, or sharp liner looks," Gianno says. "With this brush, you can create whichever look you want." Alternatively, if you want to create a tight-line look, you can use a flat brush and gently press the brush along the lashline to deposit the color.
- Decide on Wet vs Dry: Eyeshadow is a dry powder product, but you can apply it wet or dry. If you want a subtle wash of color on your lash line, opt for a dry application. To intensify the color, you'll want to dampen your brush with setting spray, as this helps the pigment latch on better. "For longevity, I always recommend spraying your brush with some setting spray; it will be easier to apply the eyeshadow and last much longer," Gianno says.
Step-by-Step Tutorial
Prep with an Eyeshadow Primer
First, it's imperative to prep appropriately when using eyeshadow as eyeliner. Gianno recommends preparing with an eyeshadow base like the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Eyeshadow and Concealer Primer ($25). "Starting with a shadow base is ideal to help the eyeshadow stick," she says. You can apply the base to the lashline or the entire lid if you plan to create a complete look. Wait for the base to fully dry before moving on to the next step.
Start Creating Your Line
When applying the shadow, slowly and gradually move your brush across your lid. You'll want to start in the inner corner and drag the brush along the lash line. You might need to rewet your brush and go over the line a few times to achieve a more intense pigment.
Amp Up the Drama
Once you've lined your lash line, you can leave it as is or decide to get more creative. If you want to try a wing liner look, you can extend the brush upward towards the outer corner of the eye and slowly drag it across until a definitive wing shape is formed.
If a smoky liner is more your speed, here's what to do: After you've applied the liner along the lash line, take the same brush, angle it on the line, and move the brush in an upward motion to create a smudged effect.
Line Your Lower Lashline
You can also use eyeshadow to line your lower lash line. "For lining your lower lash line, I recommend blending your eyeshadow as close to your lower lash line as possible," Gianno explains. "Start towards the outer corner of your eye and create a thin, soft line. Then, apply translucent powder under the line to avoid smudging during the day." Once you're done, you can clean up any fallout from the eyeshadow on your upper or lash line with a Q-tip and makeup remover.