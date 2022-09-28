Eyeliner vs. Mascara: The Ultimate Guide to Picking the Right One for Your Look

01 of 04

Best for: Making Your Eyes Look Wider

CoverGirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara $5.00 Shop

We've all seen stunning photos of icons like Twiggy, Diana Ross, and Cher where their eyes pop. Lashes are one way to recreate their iconic looks. But how do we make our eyes appear wider with eyeliner and mascara? And to take it a step further, which of the two is better at creating the illusion of wider eyes? Well, you could probably guess what our experts recommend, but we'll let them tell you about their preferences.

"I find adding extra mascara in the center of the lashes can really open and lift," says Lobell. "Think Cher with her starry lashes. Focus the mascara on the center." Basically, it's all about placement.

While mascara is all you need to create wider eyes, if you want to take things up a notch an eyeliner pencil is your next step. You might think your answer is a white liner (well, at least that's what I thought). However, it's all about finding your nude, especially if you're looking for a more doe-eyed effect.

Malek says the shade you'll want to go with will also be dictated by how wide you want your eyes to appear. "When I want a softer look, I use brown eyeshadow compared to when I want a more dramatic look," she says; she recommends a black gel eyeliner if you want to amp up the drama.