ColourPop Has a Palette for Every Zodiac Sign—Here's What an Astrologer Thinks

The stars have aligned with the release of ColourPop's Astrology collection, featuring zodiac-inspired eyeshadow quads. Drawing inspiration from each sign, the trendy drop includes 12 mini palettes that each feature colors specially chosen to represent four sign families: Fire (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius), Earth (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn), Water (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces), and Air (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius).

According to the brand, the Fire signs feature warm terracotta, coral, and golden yellow; Earth signs remain down to earth with shades of green, gold, silver, and neutrals; Water signs boast moody shades of teal, lavender, and plum; and lastly, the Air signs ascend with creamy champagne, blushing pinks, and sky blue hues.

According to @MilkAstrology on Twitter, the collection is on point for the times. “I definitely think that astrology represents everything we do, including how we do our makeup,” she shares before adding, “this is such a fun and inventive way to finally see it work together.”

Eager to get more insight, we decided to do a deep dive into the palettes by getting the astrologist’s opinion on the newness. Below is Milk’s breakdown.

Aries and Scorpio

“Aries and Scorpio are ruled by Mars, so their representative colors are reds,” Milk explains. “The palettes for these are matched quite true to their astrological origin.” The avid Twitter creator describes Aries as passionate, motivated, and playful. This makes The Bold And The Aries Shadow Palette ($9)—featuring warm terracotta colors—a good fit for the sign.

Words like mysterious, intense, and sensitive came to mind when Milk described the attributes of the Scorpio whose The Secret Life of Scorpio Shadow Palette ($9) contains eye-catching plum colors.

Taurus and Libra

“Taurus and Libra are ruled by Venus, which is favored to work with pinks, and creams,” she tells us. While the Never Taurus Apart Shadow Palette ($9) doesn’t sport the colors represented by the planet, Milk says that the green hues in the palette are suitable for the level-headed, mellow, and stubborn sign. “Whenever I think of Taurus I always think of green, like money,” she explains.

Because of Libra’s flirty, kind, and aloof nature, the Peace Love Libra Shadow Palette ($9) perfectly fits their personality.

Gemini and Virgo

“Gemini and Virgo are ruled by Mercury, which has the colors purple, green, and grey,” she divulges. Milk describes Gemini as intellectual, mischievous, and fun and says that the bright and inviting yellow shade in the Semi-Precious Gemini Shadow Palette ($9) is a really “nice touch for Gemini's personality.”

With a witty, disciplined, and eclectic aura, it makes sense that the Like A Virgo Shadow Palette ($9) features practical down-to-earth colors.

Sagittarius and Pisces

“Sagittarius and Pisces are ruled by Jupiter, whose colors are yellow and orange,” she reveals about the palettes that tap into each sign's personality. Milk describes the vibe of Sagittarius signs as blunt, honest, and vulnerable. The overall aesthetic of the Sagittarius In Flight Shadow Palette ($9) makes the cut with playful and shimmery gold.

The same goes for the Pisces In The Sky Shadow Palette ($9) that exudes the essence of a Pisces— clairvoyant, artistic, and genuine—with sandy browns and a sultry aquatic blue hue.

Capricorn and Aquarius

“Saturn rules over Capricorn and Aquarius with the colors black and dark purples,” she dishes. While the palettes don’t feature these colors, Milk seemed to be convinced the signs will still enjoy the beauty must-haves. Capricorns are detailed as organized, independent, and considerate. The Head Capricorn In Charge Shadow Palette ($9) engulfs that energy with soft and neutral tones.

The innovative, self-aware, and courageous nature of the Aquarius will more than likely have these signs excited to create original looks with the Crystal Clear Aquarius Shadow Palette ($9) that features a cobalt blue shadow. “I definitely like the statement colors paired with these two signs,” Milk adds.

Cancer

Though Milk explains that the colors that represent the loving and empathetic Cancers are silvers and whites, she appreciates the colors included in the Tender Loving Cancer Shadow Palette ($9). "I feel like Cancer representation never gets a lot of fun space colors, so to speak," she shares.

ColourPop Cosmetics Tender Loving Cancer Shadow Palette $9 Shop

Leo

"Leo is ruled by the Sun, which is favored to have colors orange, gold, or anything sun-like," she tells us, before expressing her like for the Big Leo Energy Shadow Palette ($9) that embodies the cheerful, strong, and loyal spirit of the sign with metallic peach and charismatic orange.

ColourPop Cosmetics Big Leo Energy Shadow Palette $9 Shop

In conclusion, the astrologist shares that she appreciates the palettes and the names, including playful puns for the signs. "This is done quite accurately," Milk admits.

The collection is available to shop on ColourPop.com.