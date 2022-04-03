The Grammys Red Carpet Was a Lesson in Inventive Liner

If we've learned anything from Euphoria, it's that getting graphic with your eyeliner is going nowhere—anytime soon. The 2022 Grammy's further proves that eyes are the perfect facial feature to play up. Celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, and more hit the carpet on music's biggest night with decorated eyes, making their already-stunning looks stand out even more. From dramatic smoky eyes to neon hints of color, the good news is you don't have to be a celeb at the Grammy's to experiment with the makeup trend. Ahead, find our favorite eye makeup moment's from the red carpet, and prepare to dust off your liquid liner.

Megan Thee Stallion



Megan Thee Stallion walked the red carpet with a fierce smoky-eye and cut-crease hybrid thaat added more allure to her sexy look. Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren Child created Megan's look using Revlon's So Fierce! Prismatic Palette in Tantrum ($12) all over her client's lids. Child topped everything off with Revlon's So Fierce! Vinyl Eyeliner in Midnight Mystery ($10), ColorStay Sharp Line Liquid Eye Pen ($10), and So Fierce! Big Bad Lash Mascara ($11).



Lady Gaga



Lady Gaga took a classic approach to graphic eyes with sharp black eyeliner with swipe of white in her lower lash line. Her longtime MUA Sarah Tanno was responsible for Gaga's glam using Haus Labs Liquid Eye-Lin-Ner ($20) to create the saturated wing.

Lil Nas X



Lil Nas X's neon blue liner made a case for a quick pop of color in the inner corner of your eyes.

Avril Lavigne



Avril Lavigne's dark eyeshadow, smudged liner, and jet-black lashes are the perfect smoky eye trifecta.

Yola



Yola's Grammy's eye makeup look married two of our favorite makeup trends: bright colored liner and statement gems.

Olivia Rodrigo



Olivia Rodrigo's classic yet bold eye look reminded us to dust off our liquid liner and practice a cat eye again. Celebrity makeup artist Lilly Keys used Glossier's Mist Monochromes palette ($22) to create a gradient pastel look on Rodrigo's lids. She followed up with the Pro Tip liner ($16) to make a dramatic wing and used a few coats of Lash Slick to complete the look.