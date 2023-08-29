The Exposed Bra Trend Is the Easiest Way to Channel Your Inner Carrie Bradshaw

Being a millennial/Gen Z cusp, I have a weird relationship with bras. Growing up, wearing a bra wasn't a question; it was more of a requirement. On the other hand, I quickly discovered Internet feminism and decided in my late teens and early twenties that bras just really weren’t my thing. Now, though, I don't take things as seriously and like to make lingerie a part of my outfit.

And I'm not alone. This year, the exposed bra trend is taking over fashion. Ahead, we break it all down.

Bill Davila/WireImage/Getty

The Trend

When you hear "exposed bra," you may immediately think of Regina George putting on her mutilated tank top to reveal her purple bra in Mean Girls (that’s what we first thought of, too), but the exposed bra trend has a rich history. Fashion girls have been wearing underwear as outerwear for years: Think of Madonna's lacy bras and bodysuits in the '80s or Carrie Bradshaw's carefully chosen visible bras in the '90s.

Flash forward to the 2000s, and it was a "hot-girl-next-door" thing to wear a brightly colored bra under a white graphic tee or tank. And letting your G-string peer out of your low-rise jeans was almost a rite of passage. Today, corsets and slip dresses are so common you can even get away with wearing them to the office if styled correctly.

Getty Images

The exposed bra is just the next evolution of the underwear-as-outwear trend that's been everywhere for the past year. It started with gowns—Sydney Sweeney and Scarlett Johansson both arrived at the 2023 Cannes film festival wearing the exposed bra trend—and was also featured heavily in Miu Miu's Spring 2023 show. Hailey Bieber even showed us how to take the look off the red carpet, wearing a pale blue Miaou top with a faux black neckline and black straps that mimic a black bra.

It's a trend that feels both classically feminine and totally subversive, which feels perfect for our current times. Sure, it calls back to the bullet bras of the '50s and bustiers of the '80s, but it also has a Y2K bent reminiscent of throwing on a neon push-up bra under a Hollister tank top. And though there are plenty of options for dresses and tops with included faux bras—we love this top from Reformation and this dress from Guizio—you can really pull together this look with pieces already in your closet.



Getty Images

How to Wear the Exposed Bra Trend

It may feel daring, but this trend is easier to wear than you think. You can wear any bottom that’s in your closet and focus all your attention on the bra (though it looks particularly great with a pair of low-slung jeans or a lingerie-inspired slip skirt).

Guizio

Since your bra is the star of the show here, put a little extra thought into your selection. Forego any of the casual bras that may have been in your closet since high school for ones with intricate designs and patterns. It doesn't have to be expensive—anything with lace, silk, or mesh fabric should do the trick.

Once you have your bra all picked out, throw on your trusty tube top and shimmy it down to expose the top half of your bra. If you want to take this trend into the upcoming fall season, you can even opt for a square-neck long-sleeve bodysuit with a similar low, straight-across neckline.