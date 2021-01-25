

The benefits of physical fitness go far beyond calorie burning: exercise helps reduce the risk of heart disease, improves mental health, lowers blood sugar, strengthens your bones, and reduces the risk of some cancers, just to name a few of its manifold perks. That said, we understand that sometimes calorie burning is a priority, and for those times we have a breakdown of the best bang-for-your-buck moves for that purpose. We’ll review the top five exercises for calorie burning with input from Centr trainers Ashley Joi and Luke Zocchi.

Before jumping (pun intended) into these exercises, it’s important to mention that lower body weight doesn’t always equal better health, or even better fitness. It’s possible to be fit at any size, and numerous studies in the last decade have clarified that thinness doesn’t intrinsically denote a higher level of wellness than obesity does. We’re sharing these tips for people who are looking to lose weight for health reasons or the advice of a physician because it’s helpful to know what the most efficient calorie burning exercises are, not with the intent of telling anyone that their own fitness should be focused on calorie burning or weight loss.

Ashley tells us that “the secret to getting results is working at around 75-90% max effort for the working phase to get your body into that fat burning zone, so any moves that get you into this intensity are great whether the format is HIIT, HIRT, Tabata or heavy lifting if you have access to heavy weights.” Knowing that there are many options to turn exercises into massive calorie burners, these are her two favorite moves: