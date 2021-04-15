8 Exercise Sliders for a Serious Glute Burn

Fitness sliders are an amazing choice for anyone who wants to take their workouts to the next level with a simple and inexpensive accessory. Workout sliders are a set of two thin discs (sold as a pair) that you use on the floor; as the name suggests, they’re used by way of sliding, usually either with your hands or feet.

Sliders create an instability surface, meaning a surface that moves underneath you. The instability and movement cause your body to have to engage many muscles to create stability while doing workout moves on top of them. Fitness sliders get you working harder than anticipated right from the start and are useful for many different muscle groups: most notably, and commonly, your core. We’re focusing here on their uses for burning out your glutes and have asked WeStrive trainers Mo Jamjoom and Hailey Andrew for their top choices about the sliders they love, why they love them, and how they’re best used.