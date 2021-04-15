8 Exercise Sliders for a Serious Glute Burn

Fitness sliders are an amazing choice for anyone who wants to take their workouts to the next level with a simple and inexpensive accessory. Workout sliders are a set of two thin discs (sold as a pair) that you use on the floor; as the name suggests, they’re used by way of sliding, usually either with your hands or feet.
Sliders create an instability surface, meaning a surface that moves underneath you. The instability and movement cause your body to have to engage many muscles to create stability while doing workout moves on top of them. Fitness sliders get you working harder than anticipated right from the start and are useful for many different muscle groups: most notably, and commonly, your core. We’re focusing here on their uses for burning out your glutes and have asked WeStrive trainers Mo Jamjoom and Hailey Andrew for their top choices about the sliders they love, why they love them, and how they’re best used.
Meet the Expert
- Mo Jamjoom and Hailey Andrew are both WeStrive trainers.
Amonax Sliders
If you’re a beginner when it comes to sliders, Andrew suggests this choice. She tells us, “The Amonax Sliders ($9) are great for beginners because they have a velcro strap to help keep your hands or feet in place.” To make using them as easy as possible, there are “examples of possible exercises you can perform with the sliders right on the slider itself.” She notes that the set is “relatively inexpensive” as well. They’re two-sided, making them usable on both carpeting and hard floors.
Live Infinitely Core Sliders
Another solid option for beginners, Live Infinitely Core Sliders ($10), are also obtainable on the cheap. Andrew says that these “are the sliders that my gym has in a large set for class use. These are more affordable and still great quality.” Like the Amonax, they’re dual-sided, and Andrew finds them to be durable.
Gliding Discs
Why slide when you can glide? Gliding Discs ($15), by the company of the same name, are available specific to the floor type you’ll be using them on. Jamjoom says that “this pair is the first pair I owned, and I loved using them at home on carpeted surfaces.” He notes that they’re “very light and easy to pull towards you” and that he “threw these in the washer, and they were fine since they're made out of fabric.” Concerning glutes, the product description says that Gliding Discs ”can firm and lift the buttocks.”
SKILZ Slidez
With a larger surface area and extra grip for your hands and feet, Slides ($15) by SKILZ are a top choice for anyone looking to up their glute burn game. They’re excellent for bilateral training, meaning working both sides of your body at once because of how the fasteners can clip together. Unlike most other sliders, they’re hexagonal, not circular; the company says that the shape “reinforces omnidirectional movement.”
MVMT Society Gliders
Want to ensure the products you choose were crafted by elite fitness professionals? Andrew says that the MVMT Society Gliders ($35) were “created by genius pilates & barre instructors.” These sliders were designed for at-home workouts and are dual-sided for multiple surfaces. Don’t let that stop you from packing them in your gym bag, though; Andrew tells us that “they made them easy to pack and take with you to the studio as well.” She loves them because “they're high quality and cute.”
Iron Core Fitness Dual Sided Gliding Discs
Even though “core” is referenced in the name, Iron Core Fitness' Dual Sided Gliding Discs ($8) can be used for full-body workouts, with no shortage of movements for glutes. Jamjoom says that he “bought this pair because of their sturdiness.” He loves that he” could use them on both carpet/turf and hardwood floor” because “both sides of the discs can be used depending on the surface you want to use them on.” They’re available in multiple fun, bright colors.
SuperSliders
This choice is a bit out of the box; Jamjoom notes that SuperSliders ($11) “are actually used to move furniture on carpets.” If that’s got you raising an eyebrow, just hear him out; he says that “they work great as workout sliders!” He was introduced to them at a fitness studio “that had a turf for slider exercises.” He considers them a top pick “because of their slim shape,” which allows “your feet to be closer to each other than traditional disc-shaped sliders.”
GoFit Go Slides
Though made for soft surfaces, GoFit Go Slides ($24) come with booties included so that you can also use them on hard floors. They have a large, rectangular surface area and foam padding for grip action that they say “provides traction for hands and feet” and makes for “a flowing, controlled range of motion.” Their site also has two full-body workout videos for use with their sliders.