Improves Mood

Exercise’s ability to reduce depression and enhance mood is perhaps its strongest mental wellness benefit. Dr. Gervais says that the main reason exercise has such a great effect on our emotional wellbeing is believed to be because of the “exercise-induced increase in blood circulation to the brain,” as well as “an influence on the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis and, thus, on the physiologic reactivity to stress.”

Dr. Mehta notes that “exercise can have a significant benefit for mood. In fact, in mild depression and anxiety, it is often as powerful as therapy or medication.” She thinks that its ability to be used in lieu of medication can’t extend to more serious cases, though, stating that ”for people with moderate or severe depression, we highly recommend adding it to more formal mental health treatment.” She finds timing to be beneficial, too: “Early morning exercise, coupled with exposure to natural sunlight and group activity, is especially good for depression.”

Dr. Gervais tells us that it’s specifically aerobic exercise that has the most significant effect on depression, noting that “moderate intensity aerobic exercise has been found to have an impact on people with mild and moderate depression,” and “high energy expenditure exercise (3-5 days a week, for 12 weeks) has been found to be effective in reducing symptoms for people diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorder.”