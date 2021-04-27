7 Exercises to Help with Lower Back Pain, According to Physical Therapists

Ever bend over to pick up a piece of paper, a kid’s toy, or a dropped pen and realize you’re not sure if you can get back up?

After one deadlift too many during my senior year of college, I felt like a million years old every time I moved. I couldn’t walk up stairs or get into bed without my bones crackling painfully, and I missed months of my last track season. I was lucky—I didn’t need surgery, just lots of hours of physical therapy—but it was the wakeup call I needed to pay more attention to my body.

If you’re like one of the 31 million Americans struggling with lower back pain, you know it can make life difficult. According to the American Chiropractic Association, 80% of the population experiences back pain at some point in their lives.

Meet the Expert Jacob VanDenMeerendonk, PT, DPT, is a licensed physical therapist in California.

Leada Malek, PT, DPT, CSCS, SCS, is a licensed physical therapist and board-certified sports specialist located in the San Francisco Bay Area.

What Causes Lower Back Pain

Lower back pain comes from a variety of reasons, from repetitive motions (hello, cell phones) to more traumatic injuries. “Our lifestyles have been very forward-oriented on the computers or on our phones, so the thoracic spine gets really locked up,” says Jacob VanDenMeerendonk, PT, DPT.

“Structurally, it’s about joint mobility versus stiffness, which may result in too much movement in the spine, or too little movement,” adds Leada Malek, PT, DPT, CSCS, SCS.

Much of that comes from relative weakness of supporting muscles. While your lower back bothers you, it’s likely from something lower or higher up on your body—hamstrings, glutes, core, or shoulders. Says Malek, “Deep core weakness is a leading cause for a lot of people, as well as glute and hamstring weakness or muscle imbalances like tight hip flexors, which can pull the pelvis forward or put more pressure on your spine, which changes the angle.”

It’s all in the hips, agrees VanDenMeerendonk. “Back pain is related to the mobility of the hips, thoracic spine, or shoulders, so we have to look at areas other than the back itself when we’re trying to treat a patient,” he says. “A lot of times, I look at different areas other than the lower back to try to heal it.”



7 Exercises to Prevent (or Heal) From Back Pain



“As a physical therapist, I’ll tell you we can treat pretty much everything,” says VanDenMeerendonk. “It’s really important to find a physical therapist that can figure out exactly what’s going on in your body. In this day and age, we so often see healthcare as reactive. But with lower-back pain, there’s so much you can do that’s preventive.”



Incorporating mobility work into your workout routine—whether that’s swapping yoga or Pilates into your weekly schedule or extending your warmup and warm-down to include more stretching and foam rolling—can be a great place to start.

“Make sure that you’re maintaining your mobility, flexibility, and strength,” says Malek. “Being able to incorporate this mobility makes sure your back doesn’t get too stiff and can counteract the effects of sitting at a computer all day.”



Where you need to be careful, though, is with injury. “Orthopedic injuries, like disc injuries, a pinched nerve, or lumbar radicular atrophy, can cause muscular dysfunction,” says Malek. Healing from a car accident or sports injury can be very different from classic preventive maintenance, so be sure to consult your doctor, trainer, or physical therapist before trying these exercises.



If you’re struggling with lower-back pain, or want to prevent back pain in the future, try these physical therapist–recommended moves.