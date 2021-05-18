Winnie Harlow's Makeup Artist Used This Easy Contour Technique for the MTV Movie Awards

We’ll be the first to admit that one of the best parts of red carpet coverage—besides seeing all of those stunning looks—is getting the beauty scoop from behind the scenes. From spotting new products to add to our carts to finding tips for longer wear at events, learning the details behind our favorite red carpet looks is like finally learning a magician’s secrets.

At the MTV Movie Awards Movie Awards, you can always expect more than a few noteworthy beauty moments. This particular star-studded event is known for bold styles—it's an event where celebs, stylists, and makeup artists alike love to take risks. Case in point: this year's look from Winnie Harlow. Outfitted in a peach, crystal-encrusted Miu Miu gown, with a twisted top knot and dripping in jewels, Winnie Harlow's makeup completed her stunning look. Artist Adam Burrell delivered the perfect sunset glam, and lucky for us, he shared the full details with Byrdie. Read on for tips, tricks, and techniques to recreate this look at home.

Winnie Harlow

Complexion

Like any great makeup look, the base is key. To prep, smooth, and moisturize Harlow's skin, Burrell used Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer ($44). After the primer was set, he then used shades 9 and 11 of Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation ($64) with an application technique worth trying. Burrell recommends applying a lighter shade in the center of the face and adding a slightly darker shade to the perimeter for depth and dimension.

Concealer can do more than conceal. Use a slightly darker shade to contour for a natural look.

He used the same technique with the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Concealer ($38) in shades 8 and 8.5 to brighten her t-zone and undereye for a natural, glowing highlight. Another pro tip: when you purchase a shade that's a little too dark for your skin tone, just use the concealer as a contour tool. Burrell applied that same Armani concealer in a slightly darker tone (shade 13) to emphasize Harlow's cheekbones.

To add some glow, Burrell applied Giorgio Armani Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer ($38) in 5, which acts as a multi-purpose liquid illuminator and delivers that lit-from-within look. Another liquid highlighter on the high points of the face helped set the glow—Burrell used Giorgio Armani Neo Nude A-Highlight in 10 ($36). To keep her skin flawless all night (a necessity for long events), Burrell finished the look with three different shades of Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder ($64) that matched her foundation shades.

Winnie Harlow

Eyes

To prep Winnie's eyes for her peachy smoky eye, Burrell swept a layer of Giorgio Armani Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow ($30) in 23 all over the lid. Hot tip: the makeup artist recommends applying an eyeliner pencil—like the Giorgio Armani Smooth Silk Eye Pencil ($30) he used on Harlow—to map out where the eyeshadow will go. Not only does this make a great guide, but it also helps to create that wing and blends easily to create that smoky eye.

Naturally, Winnie's shadow look was inspired by the warm peach tones found in her gown. The Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Eye Quattro Eyeshadow Palette ($62) in Festival proved the perfect match. After sweeping the gold and peachy shades across the lid, Burrell then added depth and lift to the crease with a warm brown shade that he winged out.

Using yet another Armani liner (we're adding these pencils to our to-buy list), he added dimension at the lash line with a few swipes and several coats of Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Mascara Classico ($29).

Winnie Harlow

Lips

Last but not least, let's talk about that glossy, peach lip. The high-impact look came together by combining a lipstick, pencil, and gloss. Burrell used Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick ($38) in 107 mixed with Giorgio Armani Smooth Silk Lip Pencil ($30) in 12 followed by a generous layer of Giorgio Armani Ecstasy Mirror in 100 ($38).

There you have it, the magic behind a red carpet-worthy look. Now, you're ready to try your own version at home.