Excessive Sweating Can Be a Pain—Here Are 5 Ways to Address it

Excessive sweating is a common issue that is not-so-commonly discussed. Society has often deemed it unacceptable, especially for women, but the truth is this naturally occurring issue is nothing to be ashamed about.

If you've ever thought about seeking treatment for excessive sweating, it's first and foremost important to understand that you have options. To find out exactly what those options are—along with what might be behind your excessive sweating—we reached out to board-certified dermatologists Brandan Camp, MD, and Rebecca Marcus, MD, and medical esthetician Joie Tavernise. Read on for what they had to say.

Meet the Expert Brendan Camp, MD, is a double board-certified dermatologist specializing in medical and cosmetic dermatology at MDCS Dermatology in New York City.

Rebecca Marcus, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Maei MD.

Joie Tavernise is a New York City-based based skin expert and medical esthetician. She is also the founder of JTAV Clinical Skincare.

Causes of Excessive Sweating

Before tackling the remedies for excessive sweating, however, it's first important to identify the causes. There are two main sources of sweating, Camp explains—primary hyperhidrosis, or a natural cause, and secondary hyperhidrosis, when an outside factor may lead to this issue.

"Hyperhidrosis is the medical term for excessive sweating," Camp says. "Sometimes hyperhidrosis affects only one part of the body, like the underarms. Some people may have more generalized hyperhidrosis affecting multiple areas, like the underarms, hands, and feet. Increased sweating that is not caused by an underlying medical condition is called primary hyperhidrosis. Secondary hyperhidrosis implies that it is related to something else, like a medication, thyroid disorder, adrenal condition, diabetes, or nervous system disorder."

So when exactly is it time to seek help? When it starts impacting your quality of everyday life, according to Camp. "Some patients come in because they are afraid to shake hands with someone because their hands are so wet. Sometimes it is because holding a pen or pencil becomes a challenge because the moisture in one’s palm makes it difficult to hold in place."

Marcus emphasizes that it's far more common than people realize and that often their reason for not seeking help is due to feeling embarrassed or ashamed. "We want to help," she reiterates.



Ahead, experts break down how you can treat excessive sweating.

