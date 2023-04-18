Evolvetogether's Hydrating Body Cream Is Luxe and Creamy With No Sticky Residue

Evolvetogether's Hydrating Body Cream is an effective, non-sticky body lotion with a scent that lasts. If its efficacy wasn’t enough, it’s also eco-friendly with a tube made from aluminum, post-consumer recycled plastic, and 100% biodegradable packaging, so your conscience can feel as good as your skin.

We put Evolvetogether’s Provence Hydrating Body Cream to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

While Evolvetogether started as an eco-friendly face mask company in 2020, it’s quickly “evolved” into a full-blown personal care brand stacked with hand care, body care, and natural deodorants. With a focus on supporting people and the planet, the brand prides itself on partnering with socially and environmentally responsible factories, minimizing single-use plastics, and using 100% recyclable or biodegradable packaging—just to mention a few of its goals. All of that goes to say, I’ve been a fan of its eco-conscious efforts, formulas, and innovations since its first launch.

I’m someone who never skips applying lotion after I take a shower. When it comes to body creams, I don’t like to mess around—I need something that works. It also can’t slow down my morning routine and needs to keep my skin hydrated all day, so when I received Evolvetogether’s Hydrating Body Cream in the Provence scent, I was eager to put it to the test. Keep reading for my honest review.



Evolvetogether Hydrating Body Cream Best for: Normal, dry, and sensitive skin types Uses: A daily body cream that provides fast-absorbing hydration while soothing and protecting skin Key ingredients: Argan oil, avocado oil, shea butter, panthenol (vitamin B5), squalane, and allantoin Price: $48 About the brand: Evolvetogether is a personal care brand that was founded in New York City in 2021 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Its mission is to create thoughtfully made products that support people and the planet. Today, the brand offers a range of products across skin, hand, and body care, PPE, and home.

About My Skin: Prone to mild eczema

I adopted a strict lotion-after-shower routine from a very young age, which has left me with generally balanced, hydrated skin. I prefer body creams and other hydrating lotion formulas over oils for everyday use. While my skin is balanced most of the year, I am prone to mild eczema on my legs in the winter, so that's when I need to make sure the products I use aren’t too fragranced and are thick but fast-absorbing—and most importantly, that they leave my skin hydrated and soft. Evolvetogether’s Hydrating Body Cream is meant for daily use on normal to dry skin, plus the product includes a metal squeeze key to allow you to use every last drop, so I was excited to see how the eco-friendly lotion's Provence scent variation would fit into my body care routine.

The Feel: Creamy with no sticky residue

The Evolvetogether Hydrating Body Cream felt heavy when I first applied it, but its cream-to-oil formula absorbed quickly as I rubbed it in, and it didn’t leave any sticky residue behind. I put the lotion on all over my body right after a shower, and I've found that it completely soaks in by the time I finish my facial skincare routine. The plant-powered formula is packed with vitamins, so it works to hydrate and protect the skin at the same time.

Star Donaldson

The Scent: Fresh lavender

I’ve been incredibly impressed by the scent profiles of every Evolvetogether product I’ve tried, but Provence is certainly my favorite. In a word, it smells delicate. It has a clean and fresh scent with notes of lavender, but it also feels cozy with chamomile, vanilla, and soft green wood. Overall, this scent feels very grounding, and I agree with Evolvetogether's description of it as a “modern lavender.”

The Ingredients: Ultra hydrating

Argan oil: Containing vitamin E, this hydrating ingredient helps protect against environmental damage, offers moisture and nourishment, and soothes irritated skin.

Containing vitamin E, this hydrating ingredient helps protect against environmental damage, offers moisture and nourishment, and soothes irritated skin. Avocado oil: Courtesy of vitamins A and C, this antioxidant, emollient, and anti-inflammatory ingredient helps skin maintain hydration and minimizes damage from free radicals.

Courtesy of vitamins A and C, this antioxidant, emollient, and anti-inflammatory ingredient helps skin maintain hydration and minimizes damage from free radicals. Shea butter: This hydrating antioxidant with vitamin E is a standout when it comes to soothing irritation.

This hydrating antioxidant with vitamin E is a standout when it comes to soothing irritation. Panthenol: A form of vitamin B5, it binds to and holds water in the skin, adding moisture and leaving it soft, smooth, and supple.

A form of vitamin B5, it binds to and holds water in the skin, adding moisture and leaving it soft, smooth, and supple. Squalane: This is an emollient that calms inflammation and supports the outer skin barrier.

This is an emollient that calms inflammation and supports the outer skin barrier. Allantoin: This ingredient moisturizes, soothes itchiness, and heals injured skin.

Sustainability: Aluminum and biodegradable packaging

Evolvetogether as a brand keeps sustainability efforts at its core, and the Hydrating Body Cream is no exception. The brand includes a key with the lotion to ensure that you aren't wasting even a bit of product in the tube. When you're finished, you can recycle both the aluminum tube and the lid, which is made of post-consumer recycled plastic. The pouch the tube comes in is 100% biodegradable, reusable, waterproof, and food-safe, and even the shipping boxes are equipped with a dual peel-and-seal feature specifically for reuse, feature 50% recycled materials, and are, of course, 100% recyclable.

Evolvetogether is also committed to repopulating forests, and the brand encourages its consumers to take part in this as well. Its current project is to replant 50,000 Engelmann spruce saplings to help Colorado’s Rio Grande National Forest recover from wildfires and a large-scale spruce beetle epidemic. With every $1 donation at checkout, it will plant a tree to support this effort.

Star Donaldson

The Results: Soft, hydrated skin

When applying a dollop of Evolvetogether's Hydrating Body Cream, it feels a bit heavy at first, as it has that thick and creamy texture. But after rubbing it in, it goes from cream to oil and absorbs into the skin within seconds. Instead of a shiny or shimmery effect, it has more of a subtle, luminous one. For about an hour or so after applying, my skin felt supple and moisturized without being sticky or oily. Later on, it fully soaks in, leaving noticeably softer skin behind. It’s ideal for everyday use and won’t transfer on clothing even minutes after application.

The Value: Pricey but fair

At $48 for a 4-oz. tube, the Evolvetogether Hydrating Body Cream is slightly on the pricey side, but not by much. $12 per ounce sounded a little steep to me at first, but with this product, you’re getting more than just a run-of-the-mill cream. To me, this body cream is about feeling good about what you’re putting on your skin and where you're investing your money. Let’s be real—sustainable products tend to cost more because of their ethical practices, and the price ensures everyone is paid fairly. Evolvetogether also offers a subscribe and save option that features a 10% discount, which you can cancel at any time, making a tube $43.20.

Similar Products: You've got options

Typology 10-Ingredient Body Cream: This lightweight body cream ($24) has 99% naturally derived ingredients for half the price. It's also fragrance-free, which means there's no added aromatic boost but can also be a good thing if you're someone who avoids scented products whatsoever due to sensitivity or preference.