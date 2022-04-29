This New Sunscreen Primer Hybrid Takes the Work Out of Sun Protection

By now, you know (or should know, anyway) that a solid sunscreen is more than just part of a skincare routine—it's critical for your health, year-round. But just because SPF is a necessary part of your day-to-day doesn't mean it has to be boring, basic, or bad for the planet. Everyday Humans—a relatively new sunscreen brand with endearing, Gen Z-friendly packaging, formulas, and principles—is already great at making SPF integration both seamless and fun. Think: protective serums, easy-to-use sprays, and an impossibly silky-feeling SPF 30 lip balm. But even among the existing fan favorites, the brand's newest launch, a robust mineral sunscreen made from upcycled, well-chosen botanicals, might be its coolest product yet.

Rose From Above SPF 35 Mineral Sunscreen Base ($26) acts as both a classic physical sunscreen and a priming moisturizer, creating an ideal canvas for makeup application that doesn't skimp on the sun-safe factor (or anything else for that matter). With a pre-launch waiting list of more than 1,000 fans eager to get their hands on the delicate pink tube, Rose From Above might just end up the ultimate sunscreen of summer 2022.

The Product

Everyday Human stans will probably recognize the similarities to the existing brand best-seller, the Rosé Si'l Vouz Plait SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen ($25). They both utilize the forcefield-like properties of zinc to protect against UV rays and rose (more on that in a minute) to nourish and soothe. But while the original version stops short of being anything more than a sunscreen—albeit, a very excellent one—this new take on mineral SPF does double-duty. Rose From Above is like the "I'm you, but stronger" meme, taking the best components of its big sister and expanding on them for a one-two punch of sun care and makeup prep.

Rose From Above has a light tint, which comes out as medium-beige, but rubs in for a flexible semi-matte finish that's great for a wide range of skin types and tones. According to Everyday Humans Founder Charlotte Chen Pienaar, while the new product is pretty universal in practice, it's "designed with the AAPI and POC human in mind—a tinted SPF35 mineral base that is great for medium to olive skin humans that our community is asking for," she tells Byrdie. "Think of it as a 'skin-but-better' canvas that you can easily build on. As a primer, it’s moisturizing and soothing, effectively prepping your skin for whatever comes next in your routine."



Everyday Humans

The Formula

As is the case with virtually all mineral sunscreens, Rose From Above is primarily built from that ray-deflecting zinc oxide component. But what makes it so special (and where it gets its pun-derful name) is the upcycled rose oil infusion. Unlike traditionally-harvested rose oil, the process of upcycling uses exhausted rose petals that would have otherwise been tossed out.

"Essentially, upcycling means using discarded or unwanted materials to create something that’s even more valuable. It’s common with clothes and furniture, and now it’s the newest frontier of sustainable skincare," explains Pienaar. "As a pro-planet company, we’re always looking for new ways to innovate and push our eco-agenda forward. Using upcycled ingredients is one way for us to do that, plus it also helps lessen waste and reduce energy consumption."

Along with the rose oil and zinc, Rose From Above's formula also features plant-derived squalane and ceramides to fortify the all-important stratum corneum (also known as your skin barrier) along with yucca root and other desert plant extracts like jacob cactus to soothe, antioxidize, and ward off inflammation.

How To Use It



To use Rose From Above as a classic mineral sunscreen, just dispense a few pumps worth of product and slather your entire face, forehead, neck, ears, and nose and wait around 15 minutes before heading out into the sun. And, like all sunscreens, you'll want to reapply every two hours, or right away if you've been doing something sweat-inducing or playing in the water.

To reap those makeup-prepping benefits, use it the way you would any other moisturizing primer just before foundation application. "‘Soothing’ and ‘priming’ aren’t usually the first things that come to mind when you think of sunscreen, since many formulas are still too thick and heavy, especially for those with sensitive skin," Pienaar says. "But thanks to our upcycled rose oil, Rose From Above is able to create a smooth and soothed canvas. As a hydrating primer, it can even reduce the appearance of fine lines and help skin retain moisture. And since it’s so gentle, all skin types can benefit from it."

Now that's just rosy.

