Estée Lauder: A Guide to the Iconic Beauty Brand

Estée Lauder is one of the most iconic skin and makeup brands on the planet. But you might be surprised by how little you actually know about the brand's backstory—or why its products are so mega-popular.

Estée Lauder Founded: Estée and Joseph Lauder, 1946 Based in: New York City Pricing: $$$ Best Known For: High-quality trusted skin and makeup formulas. Most Popular Products: Advanced Night Repair Serum, Pure Color Envy Lipstick Fun Fact: Estee Lauder was renowned for her business acumen and ingenuity—she accumulated many accolades throughout her career, including the Spirit of Achievement Award from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Other Brands You'll Love: Clinique, Kiehl's

The cosmetics empire's namesake, Estée Lauder, was actually born Josephine Esther Mentzer. She started by concocting homemade face creams on her own and testing them on women at beauty salons while they were sitting under the hairdryers until she officially launched the Estée Lauder label with her husband in 1946 in New York City. Her first real order was from Saks Fifth Avenue for $800 worth of products—all of which sold out within two days.

From there, her formulas gained traction across the country and then the world. Between creams with velvety, luxurious textures and scents with impeccable, balanced notes, Lauder was rightfully seen as a pioneer in the beauty space. Throughout the second half of the twentieth century, she was lauded as a master of her craft, earning prestigious awards like the Spirit of Achievement Award from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Though Lauder passed away in 2004, her legacy lives on in her products, which are found on millions of vanities today. Plus, the business remains in the family, which probably explains why the ingredients and formulas have stayed consistent for so long.

Find the best must-haves from Estée Lauder below.