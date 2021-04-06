Review: Estée Lauder's New Advanced Night Repair Serum Is a Gold-Class Hydrator

There’s no denying the hydrating and restorative powers of Advanced Night Repair. This serum is a great option for those looking to treat skin that feels tight, dull, or dry.

We put Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I might just be the only beauty journalist in the country, even the world, who hasn’t tried Advanced Night Repair (or ANR, as it is affectionately referred to). I don’t know why this is, to be honest. I believe a bottle did pass through my beauty cabinet once, but I was suffering a bout of acne at the time and probably got spooked by its youth-generating powers. (I wanted away with youth and its associated oiliness at the time).

But here I am, a few years later wondering how I haven’t gotten to this point in my career sooner. For one, literally every beauty editor I know raves about it (dry, balanced, combination skin type, or otherwise). ANR also contains a stack of ingredients I’m sure my skin would enjoy—hyaluronic acid, squalane, peptides, and fermented extracts among them. And lastly, it recently underwent a little revamp (including the introduction of Adansonia digitata seed extract to boost skin cell turnover and help promote collagen formation).

So finally, I opened up that iconic brown glass bottle and got to work, documenting the experience for you all to enjoy. Keep reading for the review.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Best for: Dull, dry, dehydrated skin types or those looking to improve visible signs of aging.

Dull, dry, dehydrated skin types or those looking to improve visible signs of aging. Uses: As a treatment serum after cleansing and before moisturizing. While touted as a nighttime product, you can also use Advanced Night Repair to hydrate the skin during the day.

As a treatment serum after cleansing and before moisturizing. While touted as a nighttime product, you can also use Advanced Night Repair to hydrate the skin during the day. Byrdie Clean? Yes

Yes Price: $105

$105 About the brand: Estée Lauder is one of the biggest and most well-known beauty brands of all time. Estée Lauder herself started out selling skincare and makeup in beauty salons, demonstrating her products on women while they sat under hair dryers. In 1946, she and husband Joseph Lauder officially launched the company, and a year later, they got their first major order from Saks Fifth Avenue. Now, Lauder is one of the biggest sellers of makeup, skincare, and fragrance around the world.

About My Skin: Balanced and breakout-prone

My skin is mostly balanced but prone to breakouts, dehydration, and uneven tone (joy). I’m also noticing a few fine lines and wrinkles I’d like to soften (but not erase, because lines are signs of a life well-lived), so am actively chasing any product that will smooth and prevent without congesting.

That brings me to Advanced Night Repair, a hydrating, firming, nourishing serum that shouldn’t—based on my ingredients listing analysis—over-stimulate my skin. Let’s see, shall we?

What’s in It: Patented technology

I’ve always found with Advanced Night Repair, the Estée Lauder brand seems to place emphasis on the formula as a whole as opposed to calling out singular ingredients. Of course, there’s hyaluronic acid for hydration, but a little digging tells me there’s also Bifida ferment, tripeptide-32, yeast extract, chamomile, jojoba esters, squalane, and a whole stack of other peptides. Overall, these ingredients will work to nourish, firm, and strengthen the skin, leaving it soft, bouncy, and youthful.

It’s worth pointing out the product also utilizes the brand’s patented Chronolux Power Signal technology, a micro signaling molecule activator that is proven to maximize skin's natural repair mechanisms—because, say it with me, "Skincare can only improve on existing skin processes, it can’t make our skin do new things."

What It's For: Nourishing, firming, and smoothing

It goes without saying that Advanced Night Repair is formulated with dry, dull, lined skin in mind. It’s not really an intensely active serum (there’s no accelerating acids or vitamins A, B, or C), but it is really nourishing and proven to gently firm and smooth the complexion.

How to Use: Early in your routine

The name makes it clear that this product is designed to repair and rejuvenate the skin overnight, but you can absolutely use this during the day as well (in fact, I love the way it makes my skin look under makeup). Because it’s a serum, I suggest patting onto a damp face after cleansing and before moisturizers, oils, and SPF. If your skin is super thirsty, try adding a drop to your foundation, too.

The Results: Hydrated, soft, and smooth

The short of it? Hydrated, soft, smooth skin. I used ANR consistently for three weeks and definitely noticed a slight difference. As is the case with all hyaluronic-based serums, the plumping effect is almost immediate. I also found my skin felt more resilient, no doubt due to the barrier-strengthening ferments. While it doesn’t have the wow factor of an acid or retinol, I really do think this is pretty excellent in terms of hydration and giving skin a well-rested look. It’s easy to see why those who try it, love it.