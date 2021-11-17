I Put Estée Lauder’s Eye Concentrate Matrix to the Test—And it Blew Me Away

If you're looking for a solid, effective eye cream this is it. It cools on contact courtesy of the products cryo-steel wand and visibly improves lines and puffiness both immediately and over time.

We put the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

When it comes to eye creams, I've tried 'em all. I have consistent puffiness, dark circles, and bags and I'll do just about anything to soothe them. It's part genetic, part lifestyle (i.e. late nights and lots of screen time), but this issue is also something I've learned to live with. My face is just my face, right? That said, it's exceedingly exciting when a product can help. Enter: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix.

Packed with hydrating and nourishing ingredients like peptides, glycerin, and sodium hyaluronate, the creamy formula works to keep the delicate skin around my eyes bouncy, happy, and properly de-puffed (and the cooling cryo-steel wand for application doesn't hurt either). Below, find my honest review of Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Concentrate Matrix—you're going to be glad you gave it a shot.

About the brand: Estée Lauder is a veteran beauty company that focuses on high performance formulas targeted to your skin's specific needs.

About My Skin: Prone to dark circles and puffiness

I can't stress this enough: I always have dark circles. They're the type that are genetic and won't really ever go away. And that's okay! But, I try my best to treat them nicely (i.e. get an appropriate amount of sleep, keep the thin skin under my eyes hydrated, and use de-puffing products for the under-eye bags that pop up).

When I first tried the product, I was thrilled—it's a powerhouse for puffiness and that is my main (alterable) concern. The cryo-steel wand is pure magic; it cools on contact and allows you to physically move fluid from under your eye and down your lymph nodes.

The Feel: Light yet creamy

It has a light, fast-penetrating texture that still feels creamy and silky to the touch. It doesn't pill under makeup (I use concealer... often) and easily sinks in to start doing its job. That said, I can still feel the moisture under my eyes come morning.

The Ingredients: Super hydrating

The blend of key ingredients—more on that below—act as a hydrating, fortifying cushion for the delicate skin along your under-eyes. It’s dermatologist-tested, ophthalmologist-tested, and said to be non-acnegenic.

Sodium Hyaluronate: This is the fancy name for a water-soluble salt derived from hyaluronic acid, the moisture magnet we all know and love. It's an incredibly hydrating humectant (which means it pulls moisture from the deeper layers of your skin and from the environment) and helps to plump your skin.

Glycerin: Glycerin is one of my favorite ingredients to date. It's main benefits are to moisturize and smooth your skin, and make it appear dewy. Like sodium hyaluronate, it's a humectant, so it helps prevent loss of moisture like a champion.

Tripeptide-32: This is the brand's proprietary peptide, which according to Estée, promotes the "natural synchronization of the skin's circadian rhythm," which sounds pretty incredible. Essentially, this means the peptide complex works to protect your skin during the day and repair it while you sleep. Though there's limited research to prove this, it's absolutely true to say this blend of ingredients works to nourish your skin—and that's a win in my book.

The Scent: Practically nothing

I'm not a big scent person and that's yet another reason to love this product. It smells like practically nothing; just clean, creamy goodness. According to the brand, it’s free of synthetic fragrance.

The Packaging: A cooling cryo-steel wand

This is perhaps my favorite aspect of the product, as it works instantly. With skincare, prolonged use is always the best way to see visible results—that's a given. But this contoured cry-steel wand allows you to instantly de-puff as you glide it gently across your orbital bone and beneath your brow bone. It cools on contact (the wand is made from stainless steel) and massages your under-eyes without tugging or pulling. All you need to do is sweep up and out in a circular motion until the formula is absorbed.

The product is housed in a recyclable glass bottle and carton, and naturally the cryo-steel wand is reusable (I glide it across my face during my afternoon lull just for fun).

The Results: Instantly de-puffed eyes

I’m really happy with this product’s results—it offers both instant depuffing and smoother, more hydrated skin over time. I’m especially swoony over the one-two punch of the wand and formula to visibly reduce under-eye puffiness and massage away my usually tired-looking eyes.



The Value: Pricey but worth it

There's .5 fluid ounces included in the bottle and little goes a long way. So while the product is tagged at $74, it’s worth it IMO. It works and it’s lasted over three months and is still going strong.

