Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask provides the illusion of a long night’s rest and hydrates the eyes, though the packaging is a little complicated.

We put Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

There’s something so luxurious-feeling about an eye mask, especially when we’re spending all our time at home. It can be tempting to spend all day in various hydrating (non-cloth or surgical!) masks. So when I learned about Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask, I was excited to give it a try for a few reasons.

First, I’m a chronic insomniac. I’ll go through periods of sleeping well, and other times I’ll have a week-long stretch where I toss and turn all night, and it shows up on my eyes. They become puffy, dark circles form, and I start to look just about as bad as I feel.

Second, I love under-eye hydration. Beauty editor friends of mine have told me that any form of under-eye cream is a scam, but I tend to disagree: When I use it, I find my under-eye area is softer and less puffy. If that’s the scam, I’m here for it.

Read on for my honest thoughts.

Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask Best for: All skin types Uses: De-puff and hydrate the under-eye area Potential Allergens: None stick out Active Ingredients: Water, methyl gluceth-20, peg-75, bis-peg-18 methyl ether dimethyl silane Byrdie Clean?: No, contains PEGs Price: $42 About the Brand: Estée Lauder is an innovative, high-performance skincare and makeup brand.

About My Skin: Dry and puffy

When I’m getting enough sleep, my under-eye area isn’t very problematic. I haven’t seen many wrinkles show up there yet, and it doesn’t tend to get very dry. When I’m not sleeping well, though, my under-eye area is a completely different story: Dry, puffy, purple-ish—it’s not pretty.

With the promise to hydrate and de-puff, Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask seemed to be exactly what I needed.

The Packaging: A little tricky

One thing that initially tripped me up a bit about the Estée Lauder Eye Mask is the packaging. I’ll admit I’m not the most patient when it comes to reading instructions, so the first time I used this eye mask, I simply massaged the formula onto the eye mask with my fingertips, and the entire process was a bit of a mess.

Upon closer examination, I realized I was actually supposed to break the liquid chamber and massage the formula into the eye mask while it was still in the package. This process (which is noted on the back of each packet) is more fun and less of a mess. A word to the wise: If you’re going to use this product, read the directions—I’ve made it really easy for you.

Byrdie / Leigh Weingus

The Feel: Light and hydrating

Considering that the first ingredient listed in the eye mask is water, I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised by the light feel of the formula. Considering I’ve mostly used heavier eye creams, I was pleasantly surprised by the light, slightly watery texture.

As a bit of an eye mask newbie, the “advanced night repair” label, led me to believe I was actually supposed to sleep in this mask. As soon as I applied it to my under-eye area, I was sure there was no way that would happen—it’s not one of those products you just slap on and forget about. Upon further reading, though, I realized I was only supposed to leave it on for 10 minutes (cue the sigh of relief), but the feel of actually having the mask on felt more distracting than other masks I’ve used. I couldn’t really read, and even watching TV wasn’t the serene experience it normally is. Luckily, 10 minutes passed quickly, and it was off before I knew it.

Byrdie / Leigh Weingus

Irritation: None that I could detect

While one would hope that an eye mask meant to hydrate wouldn’t cause irritation, that’s not always the cause—and sometimes beauty products that contain that “advanced” title can have a little bit of drying in the initial stages.

I was happy to find that these eye masks did nothing but hydrate my under-eye area, and I never experienced any irritation.

I did get a tiny bit of the formula into one of my eyes at one point, and that stung a little, but it wasn’t anything too extreme.

The Results: A less puffy, more hydrated under-eye area

As promised, the Estée Lauder Eye Mask delivered good results. While this mask is not meant to be used more than once a week, the day after using it, I found that my under-eye area was less puffy than usual (even if that lack of puffiness was only noticeable to me), and the delicate skin was significantly more hydrated. While the puffiness only seemed to last a day, the overall hydration lasts significantly longer.

Other than the semi-tricky packaging, my only complaint with this product is the lengthy ingredient list. While there are several natural ingredients listed, I tend to aim for simplicity in the foods I consume and the products I use, so the number of ingredients listed here was a bit too long for me.

Byrdie / Leigh Weingus

The Value: On the pricey side, but worth it

At $42 for a pack of four masks, you can expect the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask to last about a month. At around $11 per eye mask, that’s not cheap—but the results are worth it.

Byrdie / Leigh Weingus

Similar Products: You’d be hard-pressed to find a product that works this well

BeautyCounter Counter+ Eye Revive Cooling Masks ($49): These eye masks are a similar price point to Estée Lauder’s considering each package contains six masks. While the effect is similar, one thing that makes me prefer these is the ingredient list—it’s much shorter, mostly with clean ingredients that I’ve heard of.