As a woman with a full head of curly, curly hair, it has been a labor of love to tame the massive beast that sits atop my head. If there's a trick out there for curly hair, believe me when I tell you I've probably already tried it.

When it comes to my curls and trying to get them to be the curly, Yara Shahidi-style mane of my dreams, I was constantly looking for miracle creams and gels. Curly hair is incredibly delicate, with the various bends of the individual hair shaft representing the most fragile part of the strand. Generally, the hair is drier when you have curly hair, as your body’s natural oils struggle to saturate the entire strand evenly. As a result, using oils to keep your hair moisturized is key. And that's where essential oils come in.

Essential oils are brilliant for scalp support, which is key for curly hair types. Most curly-haired people don't wash their hair as often as people with straighter textures, which can lead to scalp challenges. By working an essential oil and carrier oil into the scalp, scalp health is maintained and improved, which is basically what we all hope and dream will happen. We asked two trichologists for their recommendations for the best essential oils for curly hair. Keep reading to find out what they chose.