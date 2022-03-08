My Favorite Italian Makeup Brand Launched an Eyeliner—So I Tried It

EspressOh’s Hi_Liner does not disappoint. If you're looking for the ultimate liquid eyeliner, try this one.

EspressOh is no stranger to my makeup collection, and the beauty brand’s latest drop is one of the most exciting additions yet. They just launched their first liquid eyeliner, dubbed "hi_liner," and I’m completely obsessed. Not only does this product come in the brand’s aesthetically pleasing signature packaging, but it truly delivers when it comes to application. Read on for my honest review of EspressOh’s Hi_Liner.

EspressOh’s Hi_Liner Best for: Daytime and evening eye makeup looks Byrdie Clean: No Cruelty-Free: Yes Price: $20 About the brand: EspressOh is an Italian brand that provides daily beauty essentials, just like your cup of coffee. Their products help you effortlessly achieve bold, authentic looks.

About My Skin: Eyeliner is my everyday staple

Liquid eyeliner is a part of my go-to makeup look, especially on a night out. I tend to stick to classic black eye makeup as it blends well with my dark hair and slightly olive complexion. I’ve worn liquid eyeliner since I was in high school. For years, my undeniable favorite product was the Palladio Herbal Liquid Eyeliner in Black. It introduced me to the gold standard for any liquid eyeliner look: a felt-tip. However, I was eager to try something new and put EspressOh’s Hi_Liner to the test.

How to Apply: It’s easy to use

Before use, the brand recommends shaking the product to activate it. I then utilized the felt-tip to outline and fill in my desired look. I typically go for a slightly bolder look, creating a thicker line on my lid and transitioning into an angled wing for the ultimate cat-eye. The varying thickness of the eyeliner’s felt-tip allows you to create any liner shape easily.

The Results: Sharp, pigmented liner looks

Jenna Curcio

This liner glided on effortlessly. I didn’t even have to go back and layer on an additional coat. It allowed me to create my ideal wing shape with ease, which can be tricky to pull off when using a highly pigmented liquid product. The precision the felt-tip brings to this product is the highlight for me. The crisp, matte finish it delivers is exactly what I’m looking for in a liquid eyeliner.

The Value: More than worth it

The Hi_Liner is priced slightly above similar products on the market. I think it is worth it, considering how precise and long-lasting it is. A little goes a long way here, which is crucial for a product that is only .014 ounces.

Similar Products: You have options

R.E.M. Beauty At the Borderline Eyeliner Marker: This liner offers a similar formula with an almost identical felt-tip applicator. The R.E.M. Beauty At the Borderline Eyeliner Marker ($19) itself is highly pigmented, which is critical to achieving those bolder looks.

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner: With a slightly bigger body than the actual tool itself, the Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner ($19) has a very similar bold formula and felt-tip applicator. Coming in at .03 ounces, this liner gives you slightly more bang for your buck in terms of quantity.

Glossier Pro Tip: At a slightly cheaper price point, Glossier brings us their Pro Tip liner ($16)with a number of the same benefits as EspressOh’s hi_liner. Between the felt-tip and smudge-resistant formula, these products deliver very similar results.