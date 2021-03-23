Erborian's CC Cream does deliver on its promise to even out skin tone and provide SPF protection. However, its incredibly sheer finish makes it better suited as a primer than an everyday foundation.

If you’re looking for something to even out your skin tone yet don’t prefer the feeling of wearing makeup, CC cream might be the answer you’ve been looking for. While each formula on the market is different, Erborian has focused on creating their CC Cream High Definition Radiance Cream Skin Perfector to help address skin concerns while hydrating and providing SPF protection. Ahead, I put Erborian’s CC Cream High Definition Radiance Cream Skin Perfector to the test, and my skin felt comfortable and light all day long.

Erborian CC Cream Best for: Face Uses: Providing lightweight, moisturizing coverage with SPF Potential Allergens: Titanium dioxide, silica, mica, zinc oxide Active Ingredients: Centella asiatica extract Byrdie Clean?: No Price: $44 About the Brand: With an emphasis on creating skincare products that have added beauty benefits, Erborian is a Korean beauty brand that focuses mostly on complexion, offering products that range from primers to color correctors. Using plants, herbs, and fruits that are traditional Korean ingredients, Erborian focuses on giving the user both immediate and long-term results.

About My Skin: Sensitive, combination skin

I have combination and sensitive skin and wear makeup most days out of the week. I like for makeup to feel light on my face and often opt to wear cream formulas and tinted foundations that cover but aren’t too heavy. I always wear foundation, concealer, brow gel, mascara, highlight, and blush. Some brands I wear often are RMS Beauty, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Cle de Peau Beaute, and Nars.

How to Apply: Use a foundation brush or your fingers

This CC cream is very easy to apply and can be done so with a foundation brush or your fingers. The formula starts out white, and then when warmed onto the skin turns to match your natural skin tone. If you do choose to use your fingers, apply a pea-sized amount, and rub it into your face in a circular motion watching the product change in color. I would not recommend using a sponge with this product as it blends best when it’s combined with the warmth of your skin, and you won’t get as even of a blend when utilizing a sponge.

The Results: Lightweight but wasn't an exact match

I liked the lightweight texture of this product as it was more in line with what I usually wear, but the color was not an exact match to my skin tone (I used the lightest shade, Clair). As the day went on, it oxidized and turned a bit darker. The formula is extremely easy to use, and you barely feel like anything is on your face. This product could also be used underneath your foundation as a primer, to help even out skin tone.

This CC cream was so lightweight, I forgot I was wearing makeup several times throughout the day.

I would use this on days that I just want a thin layer of coverage versus something more full.

The Value: Slightly expensive

At a price of $44, this CC cream isn’t necessarily a budget-friendly makeup item—and if you want more coverage from it, you'll need to keep applying it, which causes you to use more product on a daily basis. If you want to stretch the life of this CC cream, using it as a primer underneath your daily foundation will help even out your skin, neutralizing any redness or hyperpigmentation you might have.

Similar Products: You've got options

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector ($47): While this fan-favorite product isn’t advertised as a CC cream, its texture and SPF coverage is similar to that of Erborian.

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ ($40): With slightly more coverage and a higher SPF count, this best-selling product touts that it’s a foundation, hydrating serum, and mineral sunscreen in one.

Honest Beauty CCC Clean Corrective With Vitamin C Tinted Moisturizer ($22): An affordable CC cream, this product color corrects, primes, and moisturizes all in one.