Every Single Outfit Taylor Swift Wore to Kick Off Her Eras Tour

Lover

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Night one of the tour began in Taylor’s Lover era, which can best be described through rainbows, pastels, and lots of glitter. Ms. Swift took the stage in a custom bejeweled bodysuit by Versace. The outfit nodded back to her Reputation tour days when Taylor would perform in embellished bodysuits and shiny pantyhose, but the pastel jeweling on this leotard gave it the ultimate Lover treatment.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Still in her Lover era, Taylor slipped into a bedazzled suit jacket from Versace to perform her hit song “The Man.” The coat matched perfectly with her Christian Louboutin silver knee-high heeled boots, which she donned during the performance.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

For night two in ERAzona, Taylor started the night in a similar bodysuit, but this time with blue and gold jewel detailing, as opposed to the pink and blue colors she wore the first night. She also switched up her blazer for “The Man” and wore black pinstripes with hints of sparkle.