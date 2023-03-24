Every Single Outfit Taylor Swift Wore to Kick Off Her Eras Tour

When Taylor Swift's highly anticipated Eras Tour kicked off in Glendale, Arizona (aptly changed to "Swift City" for the concert weekend), fans were treated to a journey through the singer-songwriter's extensive music history. In true Taylor fashion, though, this doesn't just mean a performance of her top hits. Taylor transported concert-goers back to her many “eras” through larger-than-life visuals, but more importantly, through every memorable fashion moment. During the first two nights of her 44-song concert, Taylor wears over 20 different looks, from custom Versace to Roberto Cavalli.
We're breaking down every outfit the singer has worn on her Eras tour thus far. Scroll on to see all of our favorite "Bejeweled" looks.
Lover
Night one of the tour began in Taylor’s Lover era, which can best be described through rainbows, pastels, and lots of glitter. Ms. Swift took the stage in a custom bejeweled bodysuit by Versace. The outfit nodded back to her Reputation tour days when Taylor would perform in embellished bodysuits and shiny pantyhose, but the pastel jeweling on this leotard gave it the ultimate Lover treatment.
Still in her Lover era, Taylor slipped into a bedazzled suit jacket from Versace to perform her hit song “The Man.” The coat matched perfectly with her Christian Louboutin silver knee-high heeled boots, which she donned during the performance.
For night two in ERAzona, Taylor started the night in a similar bodysuit, but this time with blue and gold jewel detailing, as opposed to the pink and blue colors she wore the first night. She also switched up her blazer for “The Man” and wore black pinstripes with hints of sparkle.
Fearless
Following Lover, Taylor dove right into her Fearless era while wearing her “best dress,” a gold fringe Roberto Cavalli mini dress. Fans will remember seeing a similar version of this dress during the 2011 Fearless tour. Of course, this early-era look wouldn’t be complete without pairing it with her iconic crystal-encrusted acoustic guitar.
During Fearless night two, Taylor took a less literal approach to her 2011 look and instead opted for an ombre gold and silver midi dress, also by Roberto Cavalli.
Evermore
Fans often joke that Taylor doesn’t share the same love for Evermore as she does for its sister, Folklore, but she set the record straight while performing five songs from the album while wearing this ethereal yellow number by Etro.
Reputation
Taylor took a surprising jump into her Reputation era following a few tears shed during Evermore, but Swifties know to expect the unexpected. To perform “Ready For It?” she embodied her edgier side in a snake-embellished one-legged bodysuit.
Speak Now
Speak Now Swifties only got to hear one song from the singer’s third album, but the jaw-dropping ball gown that Taylor emerged in eased the pain. For her “Enchanted” performance, she chose a Nicole + Felicia gold ball gown that felt like the older sister to the gold Valentino gown she wore during the 2011 Speak Now Tour.
The next night, Taylor wore an equally as show-stopping pink ball gown from Zuhair Murad to perform during her Speak Now era.
Red
Taylor might be 33 years old now, but she took us back to her Red era with a performance of “22,” which, by the way, is 10 years old. It’s fine, we’re fine. She embraced the iconic outfit from the “22” music video and performed in a shirt that read “A lot going on at the moment,” a subtle change from the “Not a lot going on at the moment” she wore in the original video.
For night two, she wore the same look, including Christian Louboutin loafers and a Gladys Tamez hat, but wore a tee that read, “Who’s Taylor Swift Anyway? Ew.”
Taylor continued the Red era by changing into a black and red sequin Ashish romper. She also added a sequin Ashish coat to the look while singing her ten-minute version of “All Too Well.”
Folklore
Taylor entered her cottagecore era with Folklore, wearing a flowy purple Alberta Ferretti gown. Excuse us while we find an equally as elegant dupe from Free People to wear to our concert.
The next night, Taylor wore a similar airy gown from Alberta Ferretti during Folklore, but this time in an off white shade.
1989
Taylor entered her 1989 era in style—sorry, we had to—wearing a matching Roberto Cavalli set. She matched the maroon two-piece with a pair of Christian Louboutin boots in the same shade.
On night two, Taylor kept the same style Roberto Cavalli set, but this time she wore it in a bright green shade, again with matching Christian Louboutin boots.
Debut
It’s not over yet. During her debut era, Taylor wore a Jessica Jones dress while singing an acoustic version of her first breakout song, "Tim McGraw."
Midnights
To begin her Midnights set, Taylor wore a glittering Oscar de la Renta dress with an Oscar de la Renta faux fur coat, similar to the one she wore in her music video for “Lavender Haze.”
Taylor closed the three-hour show wearing a midnight blue Oscar de la Renta beaded bodysuit with matching Christian Louboutin heeled boots. The best part, though? She finished the look with a rainbow fringe coat. It’s not a want—it’s a need.