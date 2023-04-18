10 Emoji Nail Designs That Will Make Your IRL Mani Happier Than Ever

Considering how prevalent emojis are in our texting conversations (hi, I love them), it's really no surprise the tiny cartoons have made their way from our screens to our nails. That's right: Emoji nails are trending on social media, and when done well, they're just as fun and colorful as you'd expect. Where some opt for a variety of smiley faces, others embrace icons like the sparkling heart, cloud, or chili pepper. And the sky's the limit as to how you include emojis in your mani: tiny accents or nail stickers are a popular choice, but you can also extend the design across your entire nail or customize the color and details to create the emojis of your dreams. To prove how versatile emoji nails truly are, ahead you'll find 10 of our favorite takes on the trend.
Naked Emoji Nails
Inspired by the daisy, yin/yang, smiley face, and cowboy hat emojis, this manicure most definitely pops out against its neutral base. Rather than using tiny nail stickers, though, this emoji nail design is fully hand-painted. Needless to say, to recreate it, you'll likely want to bring this photo as inspo for your nail artist.
Bright Emoji Nails
Here we have an emoji nail design that dominates the entire nail—and we're loving the look. Complete with flames, a smiley face, clouds, cherries, and more (all in the most fun colors), this mismatched mani is nothing short of an emoji masterpiece.
Chili Pepper Nails
Remember: You can keep it simple with emoji nail designs, too. Here, tiny chili pepper emojis steal the show and spice up a neutral base. While these look hand-painted, know that you can opt for a similar DIY emoji nail design using the Deco Miami Sugar & Spice Nail Stickers ($10).
Allover Emoji Nails
Another option? A different bright emoji on each nail. If you have a steady hand, all you'll need is a yellow polish (such as the Sephora Collection Color Hit Mini Nail Polish, $5, in the shade Yellow Car), a classic black polish, a fine-lining brush, and a touch of patience. Be sure to finish with top coat for a collection of glossy (or matte) faces that are ready to express your every mood for the long haul.
Sparkle Heart Nails
This might just be our favorite emoji nail art idea of all. Complete with the iconic yellow sparkles and hot pink sparkle hearts, this look stands out in all the best ways—we love how it includes its emoji inspo both as a tiny accent and throughout the theme of the entire mani.
Mismatch Emoji Nails
If you love the idea of wearing a different smiley face on each nail but prefer a bit more color variety, consider this rainbow mismatch mani. For an especially bright backdrop, consider the Orly Breathable 1-Step Manicure Sweet Retreat Collection ($66).
Grid French Tips
Hoping to combine a couple nail trends in one manicure? This grid French tip emoji number is sure to stand out.
Ombré Smileys
If you love the idea of smiley face emoji nails but don't want classic yellow, try swapping in your favorite color. We love how this mani features a pink-to-orange ombré gradient for the perfect sunset vibes.
Butterfly Effect
If the butterfly emoji always brings you joy, bring those vibes to your fingertips. While the design here looks intricate, it actually couldn't be easier to recreate: Nails Inc's Feeling So Fly set ($12) includes purple and blue polish plus enough butterfly stickers to make your heart flutter.
Groovy Emoji Nails
Can't choose between groovy retro inspo and the emojis you text to your friends every day in 2023? You don't have to! This design alternates multicolored checkerboard nails with smiley, heart, flower, sparkle, and cherry emoji accents that prove sometimes maximalism is exactly what you need.