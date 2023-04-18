10 Emoji Nail Designs That Will Make Your IRL Mani Happier Than Ever

Considering how prevalent emojis are in our texting conversations (hi, I love them), it's really no surprise the tiny cartoons have made their way from our screens to our nails. That's right: Emoji nails are trending on social media, and when done well, they're just as fun and colorful as you'd expect. Where some opt for a variety of smiley faces, others embrace icons like the sparkling heart, cloud, or chili pepper. And the sky's the limit as to how you include emojis in your mani: tiny accents or nail stickers are a popular choice, but you can also extend the design across your entire nail or customize the color and details to create the emojis of your dreams. To prove how versatile emoji nails truly are, ahead you'll find 10 of our favorite takes on the trend.