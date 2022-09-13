The Emmys Red Carpet Was a Lesson On Hair Accessories

The stars stepped out on September 12 with jaw-dropping outfits and glamorous beauty looks at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Many celebs donned icy jewels to add a finishing touch to their looks—but the supplemental details that seemed to go unnoticed this year? The hair accessories that altered entire looks on the gold carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Hair accessories have been having a major moment for a few years now—from the celeb-beloved claw clip to ballet-inspired ribbons and bows—so it only makes sense that they made an appearance on one of the biggest red carpets of the year. The hair details were a little all-over the place, with both feminine flowers and edgy hair wire making an appearance—the most dominant trend seemed to be anything goes. Ahead, scroll through the best hair accessories of the night.

