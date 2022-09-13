The Emmys Red Carpet Was a Lesson On Hair Accessories

The stars stepped out on September 12 with jaw-dropping outfits and glamorous beauty looks at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Many celebs donned icy jewels to add a finishing touch to their looks—but the supplemental details that seemed to go unnoticed this year? The hair accessories that altered entire looks on the gold carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards.
Hair accessories have been having a major moment for a few years now—from the celeb-beloved claw clip to ballet-inspired ribbons and bows—so it only makes sense that they made an appearance on one of the biggest red carpets of the year. The hair details were a little all-over the place, with both feminine flowers and edgy hair wire making an appearance—the most dominant trend seemed to be anything goes. Ahead, scroll through the best hair accessories of the night.
Ho-yeon Jung's Fluttery Hair Pin
Jung shocked everyone this year with her gorgeous geometric Louis Vuitton dress and fresh-faced makeup look. Her fluttery, floral pin tucked casually into her center part makes her look like a *literal* present—and what a gift she is for changing the way we all wear our pins this fall.
Zendaya's Classic Headband
At this point, anything Zendaya does is iconic—even wearing a simple sash in her hair. This satin headband emphasizes her voluminous hairstyle while tying her beauty look together with her glamorous dress.
Elle Fanning's Hair Pin
Elle Fanning brings flapper girl back this season with a swoopy old Hollywood hairdo held with a dazzling pin.
Maeve O'Donnell's Ballet-Core Hair Bow
If you're still not over balletcore—it's OK, because neither are we. Take a note from Chris O'Donnell's daughter, Maeve, and add an oversized black bow to your half-up half-down hairdo for a delicate yet striking look.
Nicole Byer's Wrapped Roots
Byer's wire-wrapped roots aren't your typical hair accessory, which is why we love this look so much. Bonus? You probably already have everything you need to recreate it at home.
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Bejeweled Braid
And last but *certainly* not least, Sheryl Lee Ralph's bejeweled braid put us in a state of hypnosis for a moment. Her look proves that you really can add some dazzle to anything—even your hair.