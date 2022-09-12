Our Favorite Beauty Moments From the Emmys 2022 Red Carpet

It’s that time of year again: binge-worthy shows like Only Murders in the Building, Euphoria, and Squid Game are racing toward victory tonight at the 74th Emmy Awards. Other than rooting for our favorite TV shows, we can’t help but revel in this year’s stunning red carpet beauty looks, from Laverne Cox's sleek pony to Zendaya's unforgettable half-up, half-down hairstyle.

We can always count on the Primetime Emmys to deliver some good old-fashioned glamour, and this year didn't disappoint. While there were too many major looks to count, if you want to know which beauty looks we'll be recreating until further notice, keep reading. Ahead, take a gander at some of the standout hair, makeup, and nails moments at this year’s Emmys.