Our Favorite Beauty Moments From the Emmys 2022 Red Carpet

It’s that time of year again: binge-worthy shows like Only Murders in the Building, Euphoria, and Squid Game are racing toward victory tonight at the 74th Emmy Awards. Other than rooting for our favorite TV shows, we can’t help but revel in this year’s stunning red carpet beauty looks, from Laverne Cox's sleek pony to Zendaya's unforgettable half-up, half-down hairstyle.
We can always count on the Primetime Emmys to deliver some good old-fashioned glamour, and this year didn't disappoint. While there were too many major looks to count, if you want to know which beauty looks we'll be recreating until further notice, keep reading. Ahead, take a gander at some of the standout hair, makeup, and nails moments at this year’s Emmys.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph's diamond-encrusted pony steals the show at tonight's Primetime Emmys. She's paired the style with a few flickers of gems for eyes that memorize.
Alexandra Daddario
Nominated this evening for her rule in The White Lotus, Alexandra Daddario is going with a timeless combo: a nude dress (embellished with micro pearls at that) with a rich red lip.
Zendaya
Does Zendaya ever, ever disappoint? Never. For tonight's Primetime Emmys—where she is nominated for her role in Euphoria—she's giving timeless glamour inspired by Grace Kelly. Rue herself is stunning us all with a half-up, half-down style secured with a satin headband, pairing the look with a nude lip and classic eye glam. "I started by using Tangle Teezer's The Ultimate Styler, which perfectly added volume while giving hair a smooth and shiny finish," said her stylist, Tony Medina. "I strategically placed two 20-inch Hidden Crown Hair Seamless clip in extensions in Medium Auburn Brown to the center of the back of her head for fullness."
Laverne Cox
Always the picture of red carpet glam, Laverne Cox made an entrance with a super sleek pony and a leather hair cuff—the perfect complement to her sharp smoky eye and golden waterline.
Amanda Seyfried
Another dual-nominee, Amanda Seyfried is making her 2022 Emmys debut with a sleek chignon by hairstylist Renato Campora using all Matrix products. She's pairing the style with reflective cheekbones, perfectly sculpted brows, and a pop of pink shadow to match her Armani Privé mermaid gown.
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning is exuding Old Hollywood with flapper-inspired length, pin curls, and a bejeweled bobby pin. Tonight, she's pairing her '20s-era hair with peachy blush, natural lips, and a thick stroke of winged liner.
HoYeon Jung
Squid Game superstar HoYeon Jung has arrived at the Primetime Emmys, and her hair does not disappoint. Tonight, she's accessorizing her center part with a flower-adorned barrette, a look created by celebrity stylist Jenny Cho using Augustinus Bader styling products.
Sasheer Zamata
Sasheer Zamata is bringing Euphoria glam to the red carpet tonight. To complement her gown, the comedian and actress is wearing a rich, metallic purple shadow paired with minimal complexion makeup and a pop of highlight on the inner corners of her eyes.
Robin Thede
Robin Thede has paired a splash of aqua blue eyeliner on her waterline with feathery lashes and a polished top knot.
Lily James
Nominated for her role in Hulu's Pam and Tommy, James is walking the red carpet in monochromatic metallics. Tonight, she's wearing shimmering, eye-sculpting shadow by Charlotte Tilbury to match her molded chainmail gown—with a nude, glossy lip to top things off.
Julia Garner
Double-nominee—once for Inventing Anna and once for Ozark—Julia Garner is bringing her signature blonde curls to the Emmys red carpet. (Tonight, they're by celebrity stylist Bobby Elliot using Stephen Knoll products.) She's pairing the style with shimmering copper eyeshadow and a peachy-nude lip.
Nicole Byer
We love to see texture on the red carpet—and Nicole Byer is bringing it. The actress is pairing her wire-wrapped roots and caramel coils with siren eyes and a subtle pop of purple shadow.
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney is bringing her usual dewy skin, pouty lips, and doe-eyed shadow to the Primetime Emmys via celebrity makeup artist Melissa Hernandez, who used all Armani Beauty products (like the iconic Luminous Silk Foundation). Sweeney paired the glam with perfectly bendy waves by celebrity hairstylist Glen Oropeza, who used Nexxus styling products and Shark Beauty's new Flex Style tool.
Christina Ricci
It's all about the hair, here. Tonight, Christina Ricci is walking the red carpet with a sleek, flipped-under bob (and bangs to match).