All the Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 Emmys

Laverne Cox showed up and out.

By
Isabella Sarlija
Isabella Sarlija writer
Isabella Sarlija
Isabella is a news writer at Byrdie. In addition to Byrdie, you can find her work on The Zoe Report, Coveteur, Well+Good, BuzzFeed, Bustle, Elite Daily, & more.  
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on Sep 12, 2022
Sydney Sweeney Emmys 2022

Sydney Sweeney

We dubbed last year's Emmy Awards as a “return to form” as stars shut off their webcams to attend the first in-person Emmys since lockdown began. From Leon Bridges’ oversized '70s lapels to Emma Corrin’s bonnet-and-black-claw look—all the outlandish yet elegant looks were proof that red carpet fashion was back, baby.

This year, September began with a sartorial reset Venice Film Festival and an eventful beginning to Fashion Month, so it comes as no surprise that the stars are serving up style on a silver platter at this year’s 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Ahead, scroll through the most noteworthy looks from the 2022 Emmy Awards.

01 of 25

Natasha Rothwell

Natasha Rathwell Emmys 2022

Getty

Natasha Rothwell brings a babydoll look to the red carpet this evening with a scarlet puffed sleeve gown equipped with a deep-v neck shape.

02 of 25

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox Emmys 2022

Getty

Who better to host the red carpet interviews this year than the ethereal Laverne Cox? Cox sports a Jean Paul Gaultier fall and winter 2022 dress that is giving Like a Virgin.

03 of 25

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Deddario at the 2022 Emmys

Getty

The White Lotus star wears a one shoulder Dior haute couture gown with hand-sewn beading and a sheer skirt.

04 of 25

Himesh Patel

Himesh Patel emmys 2022

Getty

Patel embraces the two-toned suit with a floral jacket that juxtaposes his otherwise moody, all-black tuxedo.

05 of 25

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning Emmys 2022

Getty

Fanning embraces a ballet-core aesthetic with a floor-length gown equipped with a black bodice with baby pink floral trim that matches her dual-toned train.

06 of 25

Jung Ho-yeon

Jung Ho-yeon

Getty

Jung Hoy-eon dazzles in a tweed-inspired ball gown, paired with a floral clip at the crown of her head.

07 of 25

Britt Lower

Britt Lower Emmys 2022

Getty

Lower wears an Art Deco-inspired gown equipped with flirty cutouts on the bodice. Baby bangs and opera gloves tie this flapper-chic look together.

08 of 25

Lily James

Lily James Emmys 2022

Getty

Lily James shocks fans with a metallic gunmetal floor-length Versace gown with a corset bodice and drapery around her waist.

09 of 25

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Emmys 2022

Getty

Kerry Washington pairs a creamy high-low dress with white feathers and dark black sheer tights for a look that screams Black Swan in the coolest possible way.

10 of 25

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson

Getty

Brunson explains her look as “teeny tiny Jessica Rabbit” as she walks the gold carpet in a copper custom Dolce & Gabbana gown. 

11 of 25

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh

Getty

Sandra Oh rocks a monochromatic 'fit, pairing a sparkling suit with a matching silky, deep purple blouse.

12 of 25

Jasmin Savoy

Jasmin Savoy

Getty

Equipped with cutouts and latex, the Jellowjackets star's dress brings a BDSM edge to a 1950's-inspired full skirt silhouette.

13 of 25

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci Emmys 2022

Getty

Christina Ricci can do no wrong in our book, especially on tonight's gold carpet, where she matched her handbag to her mixed-metals tank dress.

14 of 25

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose Emmys 2022

Getty

Ariana DeBose wears a pastel pink dress with a flower on her bodice ruching that brings us back to the early aughts.

15 of 25

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Emmys 2022

Getty

Did anyone else gasp at Sweeney's look this evening? The Euphoria star sports an embroidered floral gown with a matching train and a subtle corset bodice.

16 of 25

Jerrod Carmichael

Jerrod Carmichael Emmys 2022

Getty

The stand-up comedian, actor, and filmmaker, Jerrod Carmichael can now add "fashion icon" to his resume with this minimalist-meets-maximalist outfit. Carmichael wears only a cream fur coat with a diamond-encrusted gold necklace in the shape of a star, and looks incredible doing so.

17 of 25

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried Emmys 2022

Getty

Seyfried is giving mermaid-goes-to-the-Emmys with this pink, crystal-encrusted Armani gown.

18 of 25

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan

Getty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's star Rachel Brosnahan wears a dress adorned with stripes made of pearls (chic), with tulle and pearl flowers scattered throughout. She pairs this dress with a minimalist yet glam necklace and single earcuff.

19 of 25

Zendaya

Zendaya Emmys 2022

Getty

Zendaya's all-black gown gives Hollywood glamour, softened by a playful bow and casual pockets.

20 of 25

Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson

Getty

Dawson wears a floor-length gown with beautiful exposed boning that’s softened tulle and silk.

21 of 25

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson Emmys 2022

Getty

Sarah Paulson mixes a geometric top with a peplum skirt in a custom-made Louis Vuitton set.

22 of 25

Issa Rae

Issa Rae Emmys 2022

Getty

Insecure star Issa Rae proves that she’s anything but insecure at tonight’s Emmys. Rae wears a fitted white gown with black trimming for a vintage Coco Chanel-esque look.

23 of 25

Jean Smart

Jean Smart Emmys 2022

Getty

Jean Smart arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in what can only be described as a winter wonderland dream. Smart wears a white off-the-shoulder Laura Basci gown with a playful drapery at the waist.

24 of 25

Lizzo

Lizzo Emmys 2022

Lizzo

Leave it to Lizzo to set the Emmys ablaze with her red ruffled high-low gown that makes her look like an absolute doll. And that train? Glorious.

25 of 25

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

Getty

Gomez taps into a '90s Jil Sander-inspired look with a simplistic white halter dress that she spruces up with silver platform heels and emerald green drop earrings.

Related Stories