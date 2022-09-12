All the Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 Emmys

We dubbed last year's Emmy Awards as a “return to form” as stars shut off their webcams to attend the first in-person Emmys since lockdown began. From Leon Bridges’ oversized '70s lapels to Emma Corrin’s bonnet-and-black-claw look—all the outlandish yet elegant looks were proof that red carpet fashion was back, baby.

This year, September began with a sartorial reset Venice Film Festival and an eventful beginning to Fashion Month, so it comes as no surprise that the stars are serving up style on a silver platter at this year’s 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Ahead, scroll through the most noteworthy looks from the 2022 Emmy Awards.