All the Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 Emmys

We dubbed last year's Emmy Awards as a “return to form” as stars shut off their webcams to attend the first in-person Emmys since lockdown began. From Leon Bridges’ oversized '70s lapels to Emma Corrin’s bonnet-and-black-claw look—all the outlandish yet elegant looks were proof that red carpet fashion was back, baby.
This year, September began with a sartorial reset Venice Film Festival and an eventful beginning to Fashion Month, so it comes as no surprise that the stars are serving up style on a silver platter at this year’s 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Ahead, scroll through the most noteworthy looks from the 2022 Emmy Awards.
Natasha Rothwell
Natasha Rothwell brings a babydoll look to the red carpet this evening with a scarlet puffed sleeve gown equipped with a deep-v neck shape.
Laverne Cox
Who better to host the red carpet interviews this year than the ethereal Laverne Cox? Cox sports a Jean Paul Gaultier fall and winter 2022 dress that is giving Like a Virgin.
Alexandra Daddario
The White Lotus star wears a one shoulder Dior haute couture gown with hand-sewn beading and a sheer skirt.
Himesh Patel
Patel embraces the two-toned suit with a floral jacket that juxtaposes his otherwise moody, all-black tuxedo.
Elle Fanning
Fanning embraces a ballet-core aesthetic with a floor-length gown equipped with a black bodice with baby pink floral trim that matches her dual-toned train.
Jung Ho-yeon
Jung Hoy-eon dazzles in a tweed-inspired ball gown, paired with a floral clip at the crown of her head.
Britt Lower
Lower wears an Art Deco-inspired gown equipped with flirty cutouts on the bodice. Baby bangs and opera gloves tie this flapper-chic look together.
Lily James
Lily James shocks fans with a metallic gunmetal floor-length Versace gown with a corset bodice and drapery around her waist.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington pairs a creamy high-low dress with white feathers and dark black sheer tights for a look that screams Black Swan in the coolest possible way.
Quinta Brunson
Brunson explains her look as “teeny tiny Jessica Rabbit” as she walks the gold carpet in a copper custom Dolce & Gabbana gown.
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh rocks a monochromatic 'fit, pairing a sparkling suit with a matching silky, deep purple blouse.
Jasmin Savoy
Equipped with cutouts and latex, the Jellowjackets star's dress brings a BDSM edge to a 1950's-inspired full skirt silhouette.
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci can do no wrong in our book, especially on tonight's gold carpet, where she matched her handbag to her mixed-metals tank dress.
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose wears a pastel pink dress with a flower on her bodice ruching that brings us back to the early aughts.
Sydney Sweeney
Did anyone else gasp at Sweeney's look this evening? The Euphoria star sports an embroidered floral gown with a matching train and a subtle corset bodice.
Jerrod Carmichael
The stand-up comedian, actor, and filmmaker, Jerrod Carmichael can now add "fashion icon" to his resume with this minimalist-meets-maximalist outfit. Carmichael wears only a cream fur coat with a diamond-encrusted gold necklace in the shape of a star, and looks incredible doing so.
Amanda Seyfried
Seyfried is giving mermaid-goes-to-the-Emmys with this pink, crystal-encrusted Armani gown.
Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's star Rachel Brosnahan wears a dress adorned with stripes made of pearls (chic), with tulle and pearl flowers scattered throughout. She pairs this dress with a minimalist yet glam necklace and single earcuff.
Zendaya
Zendaya's all-black gown gives Hollywood glamour, softened by a playful bow and casual pockets.
Rosario Dawson
Dawson wears a floor-length gown with beautiful exposed boning that’s softened tulle and silk.
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson mixes a geometric top with a peplum skirt in a custom-made Louis Vuitton set.
Issa Rae
Insecure star Issa Rae proves that she’s anything but insecure at tonight’s Emmys. Rae wears a fitted white gown with black trimming for a vintage Coco Chanel-esque look.
Jean Smart
Jean Smart arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in what can only be described as a winter wonderland dream. Smart wears a white off-the-shoulder Laura Basci gown with a playful drapery at the waist.
Lizzo
Leave it to Lizzo to set the Emmys ablaze with her red ruffled high-low gown that makes her look like an absolute doll. And that train? Glorious.
Selena Gomez
Gomez taps into a '90s Jil Sander-inspired look with a simplistic white halter dress that she spruces up with silver platform heels and emerald green drop earrings.