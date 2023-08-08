Emma Stone Just Revealed a Platinum "Cool Girl" Bob Haircut

This has truly been a hot bob summer. Seriously—Cara Delevigne kicked off the season with a beachy bob, Doja Cat combined the classic French bob with her edgy e-girl style, Zoe Saldana chopped her hair into an extended bob, Kourtney Kardashian died her bob to icy blonde, and Ice Spice switched from her signature copper curls to a Barbiecore pink bob for her chart-topping hit “Barbie World." Now, Emma Stone is getting in on the trend, unveiling a new blonde bob as the summer is starting to cool down.



On August 7, Stone’s longtime hairstylist Mara Roszak posted a photo of the actor's brand-new haircut, and it's just further proof of this summer's bob supremacy.



Her new look is four inches shorter than her last hairstyle, falling right in the middle of her neck, and is cut on an angle, with longer strands towards the front, and the shortest along the back of her neck. Stone recently went bright blonde, and came to Roszak looking for a healthy, stylish cut to match her new shade.



With that task in mind, Roszak, who is the founder of clean hair care line RŌZ, got to work creating what she calls the “cool girl bob” by washing Stone's hair with RŌZ Foundation Shampoo & Conditioner ($72) and applying RŌZ Milk Hair Serum ($52) after towel drying her hair. Then she cut, curled, and blew dry Stones locks, before finishing the look off with RŌZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil ($45) for shine and a little more Milk Hair Serum to depuff.



The new look is a major change from how we're used to seeing stone. As you probably remember, she's known for her deep auburn hair with wispy blonde highlights. This is the hair she rocked in La La Land, The Amazing Spiderman, Easy A, and a handful more of most well-known films. She also typically wears her hair at a shoulder-length, and though she's worn a bob before, this is a more dramatic look.



Some fans of her run as Gwen Stacy in Spiderman noticed the new hairdo is awfully similar to the one worn by Spider-Gwen in the animated summer blockbuster Spiderman Across the Spiderverse in both length and color. Plus, with rumors that Marvel is working on a live-action rendition of the characters from the animated favorite, are we safe to assume the Stone is in the running for real-life Spider-Gwen? Either way, she slayed.