A conversation with Emma Chamberlain is exactly how one would expect; unfiltered, brimming with discussion about food, and full of laughter. While the YouTube star is usually out and about, the last few months of the pandemic have provided her with a chance to step back from her usual hustle and reflect. In the past two years alone, she launched her coffee brand Chamberlain Coffee, secured partnerships with brands like Louis Vuitton and Calvin Klein, and became the creative director and brand ambassador of Bad Habit Skincare. And she's only 19.

After speaking with her, I understand entirely why over 11 million people are so enamored by her: she has a heart of gold. Through her social media channels, Chamberlain has been completely transparent about her struggles as a young girl dealing with hormonal acne. Her authenticity is what truly sets her apart, so her involvement with Morphe's new skincare brand Bad Habit is a perfect match. "Bad Habit is me in a skincare brand— it's honest, unapologetic, and realistic about the fact that life is far from perfect," Chamberlain says. "When I was younger and dealing with acne, I felt totally lost when it came to skincare. I couldn't connect to any brands or products because they all were expecting perfection. Bad Habit is the kind of brand that I would've felt safe going to at that time because the message is so positive, honest, and real."

Here, Chamberlain tells Byrdie exclusively about her favorite things, from the $29 face oil she uses every day to the one thing she’s looking forward to in 2021.

The One Thing That Keeps Her Skin Glowy

"I would say the Bad Habit Tool Reboot AHA/BHA Enzyme Peel ($28) is a must-have because I feel like chemical exfoliants really get me glowy. I use it once a week by rubbing it all over my face and leaving it on for 15 minutes. You’re supposed to leave it on for 10-15 minutes, but I leave it on for 15 because that’s the golden time for me. I rinse it off, and my skin is literally like a baby’s butt. And, the next morning it’s even better. I’m just obsessed with exfoliants, and it was something that I didn’t even try until last year. My first time trying it was then, and it has been a game-changer."

Bad Habit Reboot AHA/BHA Enzyme Peel $28 Shop

The One Thing She Can't Get Enough Of On TikTok

"Cooking TikTok. It’s my favorite. It can literally be any cooking video. If someone is cooking, I’m watching, and I’m watching the whole thing."

The One Thing She Always Does Before Bed

"I always take my makeup off. Always. It’s the number one thing that I do. I use the Bad Habit OMZZZ Acai Cleansing Balm ($22). It takes everything off, and I love that."

Bad Habit OMZZZ Acai Cleansing Balm $22 Shop

The One Makeup Product She Can’t Stop Talking About

"The Kosas Tinted Face Oil Foundation ($42) is unbelievable. It's like foundation but better. I apply it with my hands and do a thin layer everywhere. Then, I build on areas that need a little bit more. It’s super buildable, and it’s my dream face makeup product."

Kosas Tinted Face Oil Foundation $42 Shop

The One Thing That Keeps Her Grounded

"Putting my phone down in any way and doing virtually anything else."

The One Skincare Product She Uses Every Day

"The Bad Habit Dewd Hemp Nourishing Facial Oil ($29). Even on days when I’m lazy, I’ll still use that."

The One Thing She Loves To Eat

"I love anything that contains peanut butter and burritos. But, not the two of them together."

The One Thing That She's Looking Forward To From 2021

"More relaxation and self-discovery. In 2020, I had so much time to self reflect inside with my own mind. In 2021, I want to continue doing that but maybe more through experience. I’m hoping to have more life experiences this year that are outside of my own home."