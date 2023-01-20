6 Emma Chamberlain-Approved Outfits According to Her Viral Uniform

In a now viral clip on TikTok, racking up more than 2,500 videos under the audio, YouTuber and style icon Emma Chamberlain originally told millions of listeners in her hit podcast, Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain that "I basically wear the exact same thing."

Credited with enforcing a long list of fashion trends, such as the resurgence of Dr. Martens, sweater vests, polo shirts, yoga pants, and so much more, it is no surprise that TikTok’s most fashionable users have entrusted Chamberlain with her go-to outfit uniform:

A “long skirt, scrunched up socks, a pair of loafers, and then a basic tank top—very, very basic, boring white tank top,” said Chamberlain. While not boring, she even wore an iteration of her uniform at the 2022 Met Gala. Partnering with the likes of Louis Vuitton and Cartier, everyone’s favorite coffee-obsessed fashionista is no stranger to sophisticated style, and she’s given all of us the blueprint to follow in her footsteps.

Emma’s fashion advice has, yet again, influenced our wardrobes greatly, and her impact has spanned as far as the style lover can see. Whether you're trying to summon spring or packing for vacation, get inspired by these six Emma Chamberlain-approved outfits.

Daytime City Chic

We're taking a cue from Bella Hadid with this vacation-ready ensemble. All you'll need is a simple tube top, a skirt that moves with your body, a pair of some sensible boots, and a hard-to-miss statement bag. This outfit is practical, yet oh-so-stylish.

Back to the Future

Emma Chamberlain’s outfit template can be applied to all personal styles, even those that teeter the line of cyberpunk. Pairing what Chamberlain would call a “boring white tank top” with an ash-colored utility skirt, crochet cardigan, and chunky black sneakers, this look is perfect for the fashion lover who steers clear of traditionally feminine cuts. To propel this look into the future, add a pair of your favorite space core sunnies and everyone’s favorite “techcessory.”

European Summer Core

If one thing is for certain, it’s that earth tones will always have a place in our closets. Brighten up the mood in a slinky green skirt, ruffle top, easy-to-wear sandals, and a timeless leather bag. You’ll be ready to take on the next season of The White Lotus.

Keeping It Sophisticated

Sometimes simple and practical is the way to go. For those who lean toward a monochrome palette, try a black baby tee, black skirt, and low black heels. You'll be ready to take on the world.

Earth Angel Realness

If tank tops aren't your thing, consider pairing a maxi skirt with a mesh long sleeve top and a simple bra underneath. Top the look off with your favorite headphones and a pair of those ‘ol reliable slip-on Vans.

When in Doubt, Follow Emma

At the end of the day, Emma Chamberlain style uniform doesn't require any spicing up. Follow the exact blueprint with a white tank, vintage-inspired maxi skirt, and black loafers. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.