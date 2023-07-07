Emma Chamberlain's Pearl Bubble Nails are a Whimsical Twist on the Neutral Mani

Emma Chamberlain is known for two things: her trendsetting style and her coffee addiction. Now, it seems as though she has combined her love of creamy almond milk lattes and fashion on her fingertips when she wore pearl-adorned bubble nails to a handful of fashion shows during Couture Week in Paris.



As of July 7, Chamberlain has sported the bubbly nails to three major Couture shows—Thom Browne, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Maison Valentino—matching the cutesy creamy nails to each wildly different brand aesthetic.



The nails, which were done by manicurist Imarni, have a base layer of nude pink, nearly color-matched to Chamberlain's skin tone. Each nail has a swirly line of white dots that look like the frothed milk bubbles in a latte or a cold foam cold brew from Starbucks. On top of the mismatched lines of dots, a few of her nails also featured 3D pearl embellishments that added a real "if-boba-was-high-fashion" feel.



She debuted the manicure at the Thom Browne show, where she wore a full ensemble from the brand consisting of a sculpting white corset layered over a white button-up and under a white blazer, paired with a matching maxi skirt. She accessorized with a red purse decorated with the brand's signature red, white, and blue logo; Cartier jewelry; red accented heels; and the same tri-colored logo as bands around each of her blazer sleeves.



After thar, she switched from preppy-chic to some Earth-toned edge when attending the Jean Paul Gaultier show. This time, she slicked her hair back in a spiky bun, and wore an all-tan JPG floral pattern blazer and skirt, and added a loosely tied, backward corset on top of both of them. She finished her look off with ballet-inspired heels featuring ribbons wrapped around her legs, a metallic Paco Rabanne bag, and more Cartier jewels.

Lastly, and most recently, the fashion favorite matched her white nails to Valentino’s signature pink. Instead of the brand's iconic hot pink, she went with a muted pale tone and a fluffy, feathery miniskirt. She added a baggy mesh floral embroidered button-up, black tie, and Cartier jewelry to finish off her third high-fashion slay of the week.



Each of her fashion moments kept the glam light, keeping the focus on her outfits and nails, with the biggest makeup moment coming from her Valentino ensemble when she wore matte burnt red lips, glittery glossy eyeshadow and black eyeliner. The other two looks were more toned-down, opting for a more natural shade of lipstick and eyeliner with little to nothing else on top.

