You're About to See Emily Ratajkowski's "Serpent Nails" Everywhere

Emily Ratajkowski isn't afraid to have fun with beauty. The model recently swapped her chocolatey brown tresses for copper hair, and is now dipping her toes (err, hands) into the celeb-loved mismatched nail polish trend with a sinister but chic serpent manicure.

On August 7, Ratajkowski posted a carousel to her Instagram feed with the caption, “blackberries cows serpent nails and sly.” The carousel shows her and her son Sylvester on a cow farm, and Ratajkowski wore a grey crew neck top under an acid-wash denim jacket, matching jeans, and black and red sneakers. She accessorized the look with a gold ring, and wore fiery copper Birkin bangs and a strawberry blush-and-freckles makeup look.

Her nails feature different designs on each nail, like a milky white base and black burst aura design, a red base with a black burst aura design, a red glitter nail, a standard black and red aura nail, and a red base with a swirled black tip. Emrata called them serpent nails in her caption, and her manicure really does mimic the patterns found in snakeskin.

Mismatched nails have been everywhere this summer, popping up on celebs like Keke Palmer, Madelyn Cline, and Hailey Bieber. Mismatched aura manicures are particularly trendy, and Bieber just wore a similar "Candy Crush" manicure that features a burst aura design—it’s enough evidence for us to believe that fall's biggest nail trend will be wearing different color aura designs at the same time.

The only downfall to this new trend is that it’s difficult to recreate at home—but difficult doesn’t mean impossible. If you’re up for the challenge, first paint your nails randomly with a red or milky white gel polish polish. After that, you can create individual aura designs—try nail artist Phoebe Cascarina’s hack. She recently told us to "cure [the first] gel layer, and don't wipe away the tacky/sticky layer left on top," she says. While the nails are still tacky, dust a black eyeshadow wherever you want to create an aura design, and then seal your nails with a high-shine top coat.

If this sounds like too much of a hassle, though, consider using Le Manoir’s Blooming Gel ($20) that “blooms” gel polish into a burst snake-like design.