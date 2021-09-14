This $5 Texture Spray Is the Secret to Emily Ratajkowski’s Casually Glamorous Met Gala Hair

For the first Met Gala back at the legendary museum after a two-year break, there were a few things everyone excitedly anticipated: some excellent costume homages to the "America: A Lexicon of Fashion" theme, plenty of glam behind-the-scenes glimpses, and show-stopping beauty moments rife for copying at home. Naturally, Emily Ratajkowski managed to deliver all three—and with some surprisingly affordable products, too.

Amid a night of swirling headpieces, colorful makeup, and gravity-defying accessories (all fantastic in their own right, of course), Ratajkowski went for the effortless elegance that's become her signature over the years, allowing her scarlet Vera Wang gown to command most of the attention. But even the figure-hugging floral-and-lace dress couldn't totally distract us from Ratajkowski's sexy tousled waves and major rosy glow. Ahead, we're breaking down exactly what went into creating Ratajkowski's casually glamorous Met Gala look, from the best-selling texture spray that shaped her waves to the exact matte pink lipstick her makeup artist carefully painted on. Really, it's almost enough to sustain us until next year's event.

The Hair

We weren't all that surprised to learn that Emrata's glossy, back-skimming waves were shaped and styled by Jennifer Yepez. One of the most sought-after hairstylists of Hollywood and beyond, Yepez has self-described her trademark styling aesthetic as glamorous and bombshell. She previously told Byrdie that Ratajkowski, whom she's styled for three Met Galas now, even helped develop her signature "undone" style.

Yepez shares that their original glam game plan saw Ratajkowski with a sweeping updo for this particular look. However, when the style didn't look quite right at the fitting, Yepez and Ratajkowski moved away from updos altogether. "We decided to keep it full, gorgeous, beautiful, and effortless," she explains. "Very much Emily's vibe."

Jennifer Yepez An exclusive look at Emily Ratajkowski's Met Gala prep

After washing and conditioning her hair and applying plenty of damage-mitigating heat protection spray, Yepez layered in some TRESemmé Extra Hold Mousse ($7) and began blowdrying with a medium-barreled round brush. The lightweight mousse was key, Yepez emphasizes, since it added considerable hold and volume.

Once her hair dried, Yepez sectioned off one piece at the nape of the neck and started placing volumizing extensions. "I like to tease lightly where I am clogging to place the hair extensions," she explains, allowing for better grip and traction between Ratajkowski's real hair and the extension clips. Yepez used Hidden Crown 22-Inch Hair Extensions ($450) in colors #2 and #3, layering them in sections up her head. With the extensions firmly in place, Yepez then ran a flat iron through large sections of her hair to form soft waves. "Just a few bends in it throughout to give it some movement," she explains.

Getty Images

As a finishing touch, Yepez sprayed TRESemmé Dry Texture Spray ($5) all over for volume and texture—and secured any rogue flyaways with hairspray spritzed on a flat brush (a toothbrush also works). The combined products and extensions made for some dance-all-night hold, and Ratajkowski's hair was ready to hit the carpet and the afterparties.

The Makeup



To complement the soft glam hair, celebrity makeup artist Linda Hay delivered Pat McGrath Labs-powered makeup centered around big, bright eyes and romantic rosy tones. To perfect the canvas for the dreamy pink hues she eventually introduced, Hay first layered on tone-evening foundation and strategically applied the Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Concealer ($32) in Light Medium 11. She then secured the base with setting powder and a coat of Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Powder ($30) in Medium under the eyes.

Getty Images

For her show-stopping cheek moment, Hay used a combination of the newly-released (and Byrdie editor-approved) Divine Blush ($38) in shades Desert Orchid and Nymphette. The warm colors together formed a glowing, multidimensional look only further emphasized by the Skin Fetish Highlight + Balm Duo in Golden ($48) and Skin Fetish Ultra Glow Highlighter ($48).

"Wide-eyed" seemed to be the operative phrase for Ratajkowski's eye makeup, with a nude shade applied across the length of the model's waterline to make her eyes stand out. To further accent them, Hay masterfully arranged a handful of shades from the Mothership IX: Huetopian Dream ($125) eyeshadow palette before lining her lashline with the Permagel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil ($28) in Black Coffee. Finally, for Ratajkowski's lips, some careful lining with the Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil ($28) in Contour made a perfectly shaped outline for a coat of Mattreance Lipstick ($38) in 1995.

The overall effect is something of a Met Gala glam trifecta: a look that manages to reflect the individual as well as the artists involved. Plus, it complements the costume and gives us all something to try ourselves on our next big night out. White carpet probably not included.

