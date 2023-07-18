Emily Ratajkowski Just Debuted Bright Copper Hair

Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to a hot girl summer—between Euro trips, weekends in the Hamptons, and sheer dresses galore, she's basically the poster girl for the term. Now, her style's heating up even more, thanks to her new copper hair color.

On July 18, the model and author revealed that she traded her go-to chocolate shade for a bright copper shade in a TikTok video. She was wearing a black tube dress, white sneakers, and a green Prada tote while riding the NYC subway. She wore her hair down, showing off the red shade, and with full bangs. She put the text "not a filter, red for summer," over the video, and captioned it "Sometimes ya just need a change, you kno?"

Her new shade was the handiwork of celebrity colorist Jenna Perry, who's also the mastermind behind Kendall Jenner's ginger hair and Bella Hadid's blonde moment. Perry gave Ratajkowski a copper red shade that builds on her brown base, and has more of a ginger shade than firetruck red. It's bright and poppy, but still looks natural, and perfectly accentuates her straight-across bangs.

@emrata/Instagram Before the transformation

Ratajkowski is the latest in a plethora of celebrities to try the red trend on for size, including Megan Fox, Chrissy Teigan, and Zendaya. The trend seemed to be dying out in favor of more natural, "quiet luxury" options, but leave it to Emrata to re-invigorate it.

If you want to follow in Ratajkowski's footsteps, keep in mind that while redheads may have more fun, they also have to put in way more work. "Although reds and coppers are some of the most vibrant ways to wear your hair, the red molecule is larger than any other color molecule," Jamie Wiley, pro hair colorist and Global Artistic Director at Pureology, previously told Byrdie. "The red color molecule sits on the surface of the hair cuticle and cortex rather than penetrating the hair as deep as other color molecules, so red and copper tend to wash out easier." Plan to swap out your shampoo and conditioner for color-safe products and color-depositing shampoos, and expect to visit the salon every four to six weeks.