Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore Fluffy Carrie Bradshaw Curls

There are a ton of ’90s hairstyles that have made their way back into the mainstream thanks to TikTok—case in point: the supermodel side part and the Rachel Green cut. Although Gen Z tends to pull hair inspo from vintage fashion moments and pop culture, it seems a bit odd that the most fashionable ‘90s TV show, Sex and the City has fallen by the wayside when it comes to hair: until now, that is, Emily Ratjkowski just debuted a Carrie Bradshaw-inspired hair look, which is possibly the curliest hair we’ve ever seen on the model.



On February 9, Emrata arrived at the Viktor and Rolf Flowerbomb NYFW kick-off party, wearing a black two-piece shirt and pant ensemble that had extra-large cuffs, and was decorated with embellished pinstripes She paired the look with black pointed toe shoes, and wore intense black eyeliner, coral blush, and a satin nude lip.

Getty Images

Her hair, though, has all of our attention. Ratajkowski wore her dark chocolate brown hair parted down the middle, with blown-out bangs pushed to either side of her forehead. They blend in quite well with the rest of her tresses, which were curled into semi-tight ringlets that extended just above her chest.

This is pretty different from the wavy French bob that she revealed on her Instagram page on February 3, but we're still super into her new look. The volume-filled disco hairstyle contrasted nicely with her glittery, yet simple outfit in a way that didn't feel costumey or too on-the-nose. Instead, she fully channeled Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw.

Getty Images

We were shocked to see Emrata's hair this curly, as she's known for wearing her hair either straight or in waves. Still, if you feel inspired to recreate this look, here are some pointers. "Using a mousse at your roots for volume and either a blowdry brush or a round brush and blow dryer, create backward sweeping curls that can then be brushed out," hairstylist Serina Battaglini, owner of Serina Styles Studio & Salon in Sola Salons, previously told Byrdie. "Using Velcro rollers can [also] help add that extra firmness to the curls and promote that fluffy style."

