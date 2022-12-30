Emily in Paris Season 3: Our Favorite Looks and Where to Get Them

Believe it or not, it’s been a year since the chaotically charming Emily Cooper last graced the screens of our televisions. Thankfully, season three of Emily in Paris recently dropped on Netflix, and just like that, we were wrapped back up in the glamorous life of the expat. Last season ended with a major cliffhanger—no spoilers here—but if you thought season two was dramatic, it has nothing on the newest season, especially when it comes to fashion.

Emily hasn’t traded in her outrageous outfits for minimalistic french style. In fact, the outfits—and brands—have just gotten bigger. Our favorite marketer bounces through Champagne in a Giambattista Valli gown and Instagrams in a vintage Miu Miu coat. She isn’t the only trendsetting character this season. Camille breaks out her Jacquemus, and, in typical french-girl fashion, wears a Schiaparelli matching set. Of course, we can’t forget about Mindy, who shares an affinity for the extravagant like Emily. Her style is much more daring this season, including everything from a neon yellow Mugler set to a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Sailor Hat.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite fashion moments from season three, where to get all the best designer pieces this season had to offer, and equally stylish dupes.

StÃ©phanie Branchu / Netflix

Making a statement is Emily’s forte, so it was no surprise this season kicked off with just that. She paired mint-colored Casadei Slingback Platforms with a Magda Butrym cutout mini dress—both of which are currently sold out—and a dramatic feather coat, which was created especially for the show by Marylin Fitoussi. While you may not be able to get your hands on these pieces, here are some ways to embrace the unique color combo and extravagance of Emily’s outfit.

Marie Etchegoyen / Netflix

Perhaps one of the most wearable outfits from this season is this velvet blue suit. In true Emily fashion, she carried an enviable gold Celine bag; yes, we are still confused about how she can afford all these designer pieces.

Marie Etchegoyen / Netflix

Miss Cooper’s shoe game is so strong that it earned her an Emily in Paris-inspired collection from Malone Souliers. Below, you can shop the same heels she dons here, along with the same eyelet blouse from Isabel Marant.

StÃ©phanie Branchu / Netflix

This season's standout look must be Emily's purple ruffled look. Costume designer Marylin Fitoussi seamlessly pairs a sold-out Giuseppe Di Morabito corseted floral dress with an H&M x Iris Apfel Purple Tulle Ruffle Jacket for an unforgettable fashion moment.

StÃ©phanie Branchu / Netflix

One thing about Emily is that she will pair the most outrageous pieces together and somehow make it work. Point proven here, where she wears a multi-colored fluorescent sweater from Essential Antwerp with a metallic Peter Dundas skirt. Unfortunately, both pieces are currently sold out, but we’ve put together a few similar pieces that are equally as bold.

Marie Etchegoyen / Netflix

For every wild Emily ensemble, there is a Sylvie outfit to balance it out. Sylvie embraces the effortlessly chic nature of French fashion with a simple white shirt dress outfit styled with a printed coral belt and classic tortoise sunglasses.

StÃ©phanie Branchu / Netflix

You may not be weekending in Provence, but Emily’s vacation-worthy style is attainable with the right pieces. She styles a light blue polka-dot dress with a woven bag tied with a Vivienne Westwood scarf. Who says it’s too early to get our summer 2023 vision board ready?